All Tycoon Fair Monopoly GO rewards and milestones explained

You’ll want to restock on Monopoly GO rewards through the Tycoon Fair three-day solo event, especially considering the event has 43 milestones with up to 18,895 dice rolls for completing it.
Multiple flash events like High Roller and Bank Heist have also been included for extra milestone points, along with a five-star Purple Sticker pack. So, to get the most out of the 72-hour Monopoly GO event, here’s a detailed guide of all the Tycoon Fair rewards and milestones available right now and our tips and strategies to getting you the most rewards for free dice rolls.
All Monopoly GO Tycoon Fair rewards and milestones (July 15 to 18)
Here’s every Tycoon Fair reward across 43 milestones for July 15 to 18.
|Tycoon Fair milestones
|Points to unlock milestones
|Tycoon Fair rewards
|One
|Five
|20 Dice rolls
|Two
|10
|Cash
|Three
|15
|30 Dice rolls
|Four
|20
|Green Sticker pack
|Five
|25
|Cash
|Six
|30
|35 Dice rolls
|Seven
|30
|Cash Boost for five minutes
|Eight
|150
|150 Dice rolls
|Nine
|30
|Green Sticker pack
|10
|40
|40 Dice rolls
|
|11
|40
|Mega Heist for 11 minutes
|12
|370
|350 Dice rolls
|13
|50
|Cash
|14
|60
|Orange Sticker pack
|15
|70
|Cash
|16
|600
|550 Dice rolls
|17
|90
|Cash
|18
|80
|Pink Sticker pack
|19
|100
|High Roller for five minutes
|20
|1,000
|900 Dice rolls
|
|21
|120
|Cash
|22
|130
|120 Dice rolls
|23
|140
|Cash
|24
|600
|Blue Sticker pack
|25
|230
|200 Dice rolls
|26
|250
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|27
|1,500
|1,250 Dice rolls
|28
|300
|Mega Heist for 28 minutes
|29
|400
|Cash
|30
|750
|600 Dice rolls
|
|31
|500
|Cash
|32
|1,900
|1, 500 Dice rolls
|33
|600
|Blue Sticker pack
|34
|650
|Cash
|35
|2,500
|1,900 Dice rolls
|36
|2,000
|Purple Sticker pack
|37
|1,000
|750 Dice rolls
|38
|1,200
|Cash
|39
|3,600
|2,500 Dice rolls
|40
|1,000
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|41
|1,500
|1,000 Dice rolls
|42
|1,400
|Cash
|43
|7,500
|7,000 Dice rolls
How Monopoly GO Tycoon Fair milestone points work
The objective here is to earn milestone points from the Tycoon Fair solo event by landing on the four corners: GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Jail. Landing on any of the four corners of the Monopoly GO board will earn you four milestone points. You can increase your points earned by raising the dice multiplier. I like to roll at a 10x multiplier at the start of the Monopoly GO board and increase it to 20x when approaching Jail.
Tips and strategies to earn more Tycoon Fair rewards in Monopoly GO
Earn more milestone points and Tycoon Fair rewards through these Monopoly GO tips.
- Use timed Monopoly GO events like High Roller, Mega Heist, Wheel Boost, and Builder’s Bash to restock dice rolls and unlock event milestones quickly.
- Increase the dice multiplier on the back half of the Monopoly GO board, after Free Parking.
- Take advantage of High Roller events to hit a higher dice multiplier. High Roller appears at milestones 19 and 40.
- Mega Heist events provide increased milestone points for tournaments, giving you more rewards. Tycoon Fair has two Mega Heist events, one at milestone 11 and the other at 28.
- Try to hit milestone 36 for the Purple Sticker pack if you’re missing four and five-star Stickers.