All Tycoon Fair Monopoly GO rewards and milestones explained

You’ll want to restock on Monopoly GO rewards through the Tycoon Fair three-day solo event, especially considering the event has 43 milestones with up to 18,895 dice rolls for completing it.

Multiple flash events like High Roller and Bank Heist have also been included for extra milestone points, along with a five-star Purple Sticker pack. So, to get the most out of the 72-hour Monopoly GO event, here’s a detailed guide of all the Tycoon Fair rewards and milestones available right now and our tips and strategies to getting you the most rewards for free dice rolls.

All Monopoly GO Tycoon Fair rewards and milestones (July 15 to 18)

Earn rewards over three days. Image via Scopely

Here’s every Tycoon Fair reward across 43 milestones for July 15 to 18.

Tycoon Fair milestones Points to unlock milestones Tycoon Fair rewards One Five 20 Dice rolls Two 10 Cash Three 15 30 Dice rolls Four 20 Green Sticker pack Five 25 Cash Six 30 35 Dice rolls Seven 30 Cash Boost for five minutes Eight 150 150 Dice rolls Nine 30 Green Sticker pack 10 40 40 Dice rolls 11 40 Mega Heist for 11 minutes 12 370 350 Dice rolls 13 50 Cash 14 60 Orange Sticker pack 15 70 Cash 16 600 550 Dice rolls 17 90 Cash 18 80 Pink Sticker pack 19 100 High Roller for five minutes 20 1,000 900 Dice rolls 21 120 Cash 22 130 120 Dice rolls 23 140 Cash 24 600 Blue Sticker pack 25 230 200 Dice rolls 26 250 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 27 1,500 1,250 Dice rolls 28 300 Mega Heist for 28 minutes 29 400 Cash 30 750 600 Dice rolls 31 500 Cash 32 1,900 1, 500 Dice rolls 33 600 Blue Sticker pack 34 650 Cash 35 2,500 1,900 Dice rolls 36 2,000 Purple Sticker pack 37 1,000 750 Dice rolls 38 1,200 Cash 39 3,600 2,500 Dice rolls 40 1,000 High Roller for 10 minutes 41 1,500 1,000 Dice rolls 42 1,400 Cash 43 7,500 7,000 Dice rolls

How Monopoly GO Tycoon Fair milestone points work

The objective here is to earn milestone points from the Tycoon Fair solo event by landing on the four corners: GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Jail. Landing on any of the four corners of the Monopoly GO board will earn you four milestone points. You can increase your points earned by raising the dice multiplier. I like to roll at a 10x multiplier at the start of the Monopoly GO board and increase it to 20x when approaching Jail.

Tips and strategies to earn more Tycoon Fair rewards in Monopoly GO

Earn more milestone points and Tycoon Fair rewards through these Monopoly GO tips.

Use timed Monopoly GO events like High Roller, Mega Heist, Wheel Boost, and Builder’s Bash to restock dice rolls and unlock event milestones quickly.

Increase the dice multiplier on the back half of the Monopoly GO board, after Free Parking.

Take advantage of High Roller events to hit a higher dice multiplier. High Roller appears at milestones 19 and 40.

Mega Heist events provide increased milestone points for tournaments, giving you more rewards. Tycoon Fair has two Mega Heist events, one at milestone 11 and the other at 28.

Try to hit milestone 36 for the Purple Sticker pack if you’re missing four and five-star Stickers.

