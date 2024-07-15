Image Credit: Bethesda
Mr. Monopoly celebrating fireworks in Monopoly GO rewards
Image via Scopely
All Tycoon Fair Monopoly GO rewards and milestones explained

Three days of top-tier rewards.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jul 15, 2024 02:00 am

You’ll want to restock on Monopoly GO rewards through the Tycoon Fair three-day solo event, especially considering the event has 43 milestones with up to 18,895 dice rolls for completing it.

Multiple flash events like High Roller and Bank Heist have also been included for extra milestone points, along with a five-star Purple Sticker pack. So, to get the most out of the 72-hour Monopoly GO event, here’s a detailed guide of all the Tycoon Fair rewards and milestones available right now and our tips and strategies to getting you the most rewards for free dice rolls.

All Monopoly GO Tycoon Fair rewards and milestones (July 15 to 18)

Mr. Monopoly and dog on vacation in Monopoly GO
Earn rewards over three days. Image via Scopely

Here’s every Tycoon Fair reward across 43 milestones for July 15 to 18.

Tycoon Fair milestonesPoints to unlock milestonesTycoon Fair rewards
OneFive20 Dice rolls
Two10Cash
Three1530 Dice rolls
Four20Green Sticker pack
Five25Cash
Six3035 Dice rolls
Seven30Cash Boost for five minutes
Eight150150 Dice rolls
Nine30Green Sticker pack
104040 Dice rolls
1140Mega Heist for 11 minutes
12370350 Dice rolls
1350Cash
1460Orange Sticker pack
1570Cash
16600550 Dice rolls
1790Cash
1880Pink Sticker pack
19100High Roller for five minutes
201,000900 Dice rolls
21120Cash
22130120 Dice rolls
23140Cash
24600Blue Sticker pack
25230200 Dice rolls
26250Cash Boost for 10 minutes
271,5001,250 Dice rolls
28300Mega Heist for 28 minutes
29400Cash
30750600 Dice rolls
31500Cash
321,9001, 500 Dice rolls
33600Blue Sticker pack
34650Cash
352,5001,900 Dice rolls
362,000Purple Sticker pack
371,000750 Dice rolls
381,200Cash
393,6002,500 Dice rolls
401,000High Roller for 10 minutes
411,5001,000 Dice rolls
421,400Cash
437,5007,000 Dice rolls

How Monopoly GO Tycoon Fair milestone points work

The objective here is to earn milestone points from the Tycoon Fair solo event by landing on the four corners: GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Jail. Landing on any of the four corners of the Monopoly GO board will earn you four milestone points. You can increase your points earned by raising the dice multiplier. I like to roll at a 10x multiplier at the start of the Monopoly GO board and increase it to 20x when approaching Jail.

Tips and strategies to earn more Tycoon Fair rewards in Monopoly GO

Earn more milestone points and Tycoon Fair rewards through these Monopoly GO tips.

  • Use timed Monopoly GO events like High Roller, Mega Heist, Wheel Boost, and Builder’s Bash to restock dice rolls and unlock event milestones quickly.
  • Increase the dice multiplier on the back half of the Monopoly GO board, after Free Parking.
  • Take advantage of High Roller events to hit a higher dice multiplier. High Roller appears at milestones 19 and 40.
  • Mega Heist events provide increased milestone points for tournaments, giving you more rewards. Tycoon Fair has two Mega Heist events, one at milestone 11 and the other at 28.
  • Try to hit milestone 36 for the Purple Sticker pack if you’re missing four and five-star Stickers.
