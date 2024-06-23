All Monopoly GO Shark Track rewards, with early clamshell tokens

Forgot password
Today’s Monopoly GO Shark Track rewards are hot, featuring over 1,500 Aqua Partners clamshell tokens through 30 milestones, with over 1,000 available before milestone 20. Now is the time to roll those Dice, potentially earning bonus leaderboard rewards. From Dice rolls and tokens to Stickers and flash events, here’s everything you need to know about Monopoly GO Shark Track.

All Monopoly GO Shark Track rewards and milestones

Decor Splash-Down milestonePoints to unlock milestoneDecor Splash-Down rewards
One50120 clamshell tokens
Two8040 Dice rolls
Three70Green Sticker pack
Four150140 clamshell tokens
Five200100 Dice rolls
Six300160 clamshell tokens
Seven250High Roller for five minutes
Eight350Cash
Nine500220 Dice rolls
10550Orange Sticker pack
11800240 clamshell tokens
12900Pink Sticker pack
13950400 Dice rolls
141,000Blue Sticker pack
15900280 clamshell tokens
161,200500 Dice rolls
171,000Cash
181,300350 clamshell tokens
191,500Bank Heist for 20 minutes
202,100750 Dice rolls
211,800Blue Sticker pack
222,200Cash
232,500Cash Boost for 10 minutes
243,000400 clamshell tokens
253,2001,100 Dice rolls
263,200Cash
273,600Blue Sticker pack
284,2001,400 Dice rolls
294,500High Roller for 20 minutes
306,5001,700 Dice rolls

What’s different about Monopoly GO Shark Track rewards?

Mr. Monopoly looking at Monopoly GO Stickers
Take advantage of double Bank Heist points. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Monopoly GO tournaments like Shark Track offer double points for Bank Heist mini-games but the same points for a Shutdown.

Double Bank Heist points are back through the Monopoly GO Shark Track two-day tournament. It’s been weeks since we’ve seen a two-day bonus point tournament, and I’m thankful that Scopely decided to drop it during the Aqua Partners main event.

How to roll for the best Monopoly GO Shark Track rewards?

The 48-hour event has more Aqua Partner clamshell tokens offered through earlier milestones than previous tournaments. You can collect over 1,00 by milestone 18.

Take advantage of two High Roller flash events to complete all Monopoly GO Shark Track rewards. And earn point boosts through the Mega Heist flash event through milestone 19.

Check the Monopoly GO events for June 24 since Scopely typically starts the week off strong with multiple top events that are worth playing around.

If you haven’t unlocked the Bank Heist through Ecological Escapade, be sure to hit that today or tomorrow so you can earn even more points to unlock Monopoly GO Shark Track rewards.

