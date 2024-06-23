All Monopoly GO Shark Track rewards, with early clamshell tokens

Today’s Monopoly GO Shark Track rewards are hot, featuring over 1,500 Aqua Partners clamshell tokens through 30 milestones, with over 1,000 available before milestone 20. Now is the time to roll those Dice, potentially earning bonus leaderboard rewards. From Dice rolls and tokens to Stickers and flash events, here’s everything you need to know about Monopoly GO Shark Track.

All Monopoly GO Shark Track rewards and milestones

Decor Splash-Down milestone Points to unlock milestone Decor Splash-Down rewards One 50 120 clamshell tokens Two 80 40 Dice rolls Three 70 Green Sticker pack Four 150 140 clamshell tokens Five 200 100 Dice rolls Six 300 160 clamshell tokens Seven 250 High Roller for five minutes Eight 350 Cash Nine 500 220 Dice rolls 10 550 Orange Sticker pack 11 800 240 clamshell tokens 12 900 Pink Sticker pack 13 950 400 Dice rolls 14 1,000 Blue Sticker pack 15 900 280 clamshell tokens 16 1,200 500 Dice rolls 17 1,000 Cash 18 1,300 350 clamshell tokens 19 1,500 Bank Heist for 20 minutes 20 2,100 750 Dice rolls 21 1,800 Blue Sticker pack 22 2,200 Cash 23 2,500 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 24 3,000 400 clamshell tokens 25 3,200 1,100 Dice rolls 26 3,200 Cash 27 3,600 Blue Sticker pack 28 4,200 1,400 Dice rolls 29 4,500 High Roller for 20 minutes 30 6,500 1,700 Dice rolls

What’s different about Monopoly GO Shark Track rewards?

Take advantage of double Bank Heist points. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Monopoly GO tournaments like Shark Track offer double points for Bank Heist mini-games but the same points for a Shutdown.

Double Bank Heist points are back through the Monopoly GO Shark Track two-day tournament. It’s been weeks since we’ve seen a two-day bonus point tournament, and I’m thankful that Scopely decided to drop it during the Aqua Partners main event.

How to roll for the best Monopoly GO Shark Track rewards?

The 48-hour event has more Aqua Partner clamshell tokens offered through earlier milestones than previous tournaments. You can collect over 1,00 by milestone 18.

Take advantage of two High Roller flash events to complete all Monopoly GO Shark Track rewards. And earn point boosts through the Mega Heist flash event through milestone 19.

Check the Monopoly GO events for June 24 since Scopely typically starts the week off strong with multiple top events that are worth playing around.

If you haven’t unlocked the Bank Heist through Ecological Escapade, be sure to hit that today or tomorrow so you can earn even more points to unlock Monopoly GO Shark Track rewards.

