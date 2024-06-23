All Monopoly GO Shark Track rewards, with early clamshell tokens

Today’s Monopoly GO Shark Track rewards are hot, featuring over 1,500 Aqua Partners clamshell tokens through 30 milestones, with over 1,000 available before milestone 20. Now is the time to roll those Dice, potentially earning bonus leaderboard rewards. From Dice rolls and tokens to Stickers and flash events, here’s everything you need to know about Monopoly GO Shark Track.
All Monopoly GO Shark Track rewards and milestones
|Decor Splash-Down milestone
|Points to unlock milestone
|Decor Splash-Down rewards
|One
|50
|120 clamshell tokens
|Two
|80
|40 Dice rolls
|Three
|70
|Green Sticker pack
|Four
|150
|140 clamshell tokens
|Five
|200
|100 Dice rolls
|Six
|300
|160 clamshell tokens
|Seven
|250
|High Roller for five minutes
|Eight
|350
|Cash
|Nine
|500
|220 Dice rolls
|10
|550
|Orange Sticker pack
|
|11
|800
|240 clamshell tokens
|12
|900
|Pink Sticker pack
|13
|950
|400 Dice rolls
|14
|1,000
|Blue Sticker pack
|15
|900
|280 clamshell tokens
|16
|1,200
|500 Dice rolls
|17
|1,000
|Cash
|18
|1,300
|350 clamshell tokens
|19
|1,500
|Bank Heist for 20 minutes
|20
|2,100
|750 Dice rolls
|
|21
|1,800
|Blue Sticker pack
|22
|2,200
|Cash
|23
|2,500
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|24
|3,000
|400 clamshell tokens
|25
|3,200
|1,100 Dice rolls
|26
|3,200
|Cash
|27
|3,600
|Blue Sticker pack
|28
|4,200
|1,400 Dice rolls
|29
|4,500
|High Roller for 20 minutes
|30
|6,500
|1,700 Dice rolls
What’s different about Monopoly GO Shark Track rewards?
Monopoly GO tournaments like Shark Track offer double points for Bank Heist mini-games but the same points for a Shutdown.
Double Bank Heist points are back through the Monopoly GO Shark Track two-day tournament. It’s been weeks since we’ve seen a two-day bonus point tournament, and I’m thankful that Scopely decided to drop it during the Aqua Partners main event.
How to roll for the best Monopoly GO Shark Track rewards?
The 48-hour event has more Aqua Partner clamshell tokens offered through earlier milestones than previous tournaments. You can collect over 1,00 by milestone 18.
Take advantage of two High Roller flash events to complete all Monopoly GO Shark Track rewards. And earn point boosts through the Mega Heist flash event through milestone 19.
Check the Monopoly GO events for June 24 since Scopely typically starts the week off strong with multiple top events that are worth playing around.
If you haven’t unlocked the Bank Heist through Ecological Escapade, be sure to hit that today or tomorrow so you can earn even more points to unlock Monopoly GO Shark Track rewards.