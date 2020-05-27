Free Fire’s OB22 patch notes revealed

Free Fire’s OB22 update will go live on June 3. Garena released the patch notes today, revealing the official new features that will come to the battle royale.

Many of the changes are already known by the players who had access to the Advanced Server, but the patch notes unveil the final list of what’s coming to the game next month.

This time, Garena is also bringing changes that players have asked for. Free Fire will receive added anti-hack systems that will be responsible for catching and banning all cheaters using third-party programs to get an advantage in the game. Players who are caught using hacks will be permanently banned from the battle royale.

New character Wolfrahh, who was revealed a couple of weeks ago, will come with the ability to reduce damage received from headshots and increase damage given to enemy’s arms and legs. There will also be a new pet coming with the OB22 update. Falco will make sure your squad has increased diving speed after you open your parachute.

Players will now be able to make active skill exchanges, as long as no other active skills are equipped. Garena will also add skill activation indicators to help players know when their skills are activated.

Another big addition coming is season one of the ranked mode on Clash Squad. The new Clash Squad store is available on the official Free Fire website. The Bomb Squad mode will also receive changes, with new updated objectives and weapon presets.

Training Grounds is receiving some features that players have been asking for too, including vehicles and gloo walls. The shooting range and practice zone will also be separated. Purgatory will lose Rush Hour but get the Classic mode back.

A new weapon will also be dropped. The M82B sniper rifle was made to counter gloo walls at the end of matches. The SKS, SVD, M1887 and M14 will receive balance changes in this update too.

All other changes and features are listed and explained in the Free Fire dev blog.