Garena vows to permanently ban any player caught cheating in Free Fire

After Garena issued bans to two Free Fire players last week for using hacks, the company has promised to permanently ban any player caught cheating in the game.

“Cheaters have no place in Free Fire,” Garena said in a statement.

Additionally, pro players caught cheating cheat will be expelled from Garena tournaments, along with their entire team, the company said. “We have zero-tolerance for any activity that undermines the integrity and fairness of our game.”

Garena has also said that it doesn’t just ban the accounts of the players who cheat but also the device. This makes it difficult for offenders to play the game again.

The controversy erupted last week when Entity Gaming’s “ASHWATMA” and TSG Army’s “ZACK” were detected by the in-game anti-hack system to be using hacks. Both players were banned from Free Fire tournaments for one year.

While Garena has said to permanently ban “anyone” who is caught cheating, the two players were only banned for one year from Garena Free Fire tournaments. It appears that Garena will permanently ban the accounts of the players who are caught cheating while their ban from official tournaments will be determined on the nature of their offense.

“We apply a range of screening technologies to spot suspicious behavior, Garena said. “And are constantly enhancing our ability to detect the most sophisticated cheaters.”