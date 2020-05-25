How to get diamonds in Free Fire

Diamonds in Free Fire can be used to buy in-game items, such as weapons, skins, characters and outfits. These items can be purchased with the diamonds in the game’s shop.

The most common way to get diamonds in Garena’s battle royale is by purchasing them. But there are also some free alternatives. Here’s what you need to know about getting diamonds in Free Fire.

Purchasing

A player can purchase diamonds in Free Fire in numerous ways. It’s possible to buy diamonds from the Top Up section with amounts ranging from 100 to 5,600. On the other hand, the Weekly Offers section sells diamonds as well as a combination of vouchers for a discounted price.

If a player is interested in buying diamonds regularly, the membership section is the way to go. With the option of weekly or monthly membership, both will give you 60 daily diamonds as well as other perks in the game.

Upgrading to the Elite Pass will give you thousands of extra diamonds and a lot of other rewards, like new challenges and increases of the daily gold limit. In-game events will also sometimes feature free or exclusive deals on diamonds if the player participates.

Free Fire Membership section

Free

There are numerous free ways to get diamonds in Free Fire, but they may not be safe. Using hacks or taking advantage of other exploits to get diamonds in the battle royale will affect the experience of all players, including the cheater, and can lead to a permanent ban from the game.

Some free safe ways to get diamonds in Free Fire are by answering online surveys, such as the ones on the Google Opinion Rewards. By completing them, the player will receive Google Play Credits that can be used to buy diamonds or other items in the battle royale.

Coupon codes are another free way to get diamonds. These codes aren’t as easy to find, but they’ll normally be shared by the game’s social media pages, Free Fire influencers, or official events and tournaments. For this option, players must follow and keep up with the posts related to the battle royale.