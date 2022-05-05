Free Fire reveals pop icon Anitta as a new character coming to the game

Free Fire has just unveiled its latest collab with Brazilian pop icon Anitta. The partnership with the singer will bring a themed event to the game, as well as an exclusive song and a new character based on her and named “A Patroa” in Portuguese, which translates to “The Boss” in English.

In the announcement, Garena said that all of the creative processes of the character and the song involved the direct participation of Anitta. Anitta is a global star who has been on the rise over the last few years. Born and raised in Brazil, she is becoming a global icon and has features with singers and DJs like Snoop Dogg, Maluma, Alesso, and J Balvin. Her single “Envolver” recently hit No. 1 on Spotify and she made her debut at Coachella.

Brazil is one of the regions that has the most Free Fire players and fans. Their regional competition, the LBFF, has huge viewership peaks and has reached over 1 million simultaneous viewers. In the last few seasons, the tournament has also been aired on live TV.

The impact of Free Fire in Brazil is impressive and over the past few years, the battle royale has showcased the country in the game in many ways. One of them was with Brazilian DJ Alok, who also created an exclusive song and became a character in the game.

This collaboration with Anitta is a great way to connect the battle royale fans with other things they enjoy outside of the game. This was also the case with Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, Vietnamese singer Son Tung M-TP, Hrithik Roshan, DJ Alok, DJ KSHMR, K-pop icons BTS, and many others.