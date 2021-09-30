Brazilian Free Fire League (LBFF) will be live streamed on TikTok

The Brazilian Free Fire League (LBFF) will now be streamed live on TikTok. Beginning with the sixth round of the competition, which will happen on Oct. 2 and 3, all matches can be watched on Free Fire Brazil’s official TikTok account. This also includes the grand final on Oct. 30, which will be held with no audience due to the health protocols recommended by local authorities.

Every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 11am CT, there are six matches per day. The last three weeks of the tournament will also have matches on Mondays at 5pm CT. The competition gathers the 18 teams of the LBFF’s first division and has a prize pool of approximately $142,000. In the grand finals, only the best 12 teams of the season will compete for the title of champions.

Besides having their matches streamed live on the league’s YouTube and Facebook channels, Brazilian Free Fire League competitions can also be watched on BOOYAH!, Garena’s official streaming website. Choosing to also stream matches on TikTok is another way to be closer to fans while also reaching other users that enjoy gaming content.

Some teams in the league already have a huge TikTok presence. LOUD, for example, has 7 million followers, while Fluxo has 1.5 million followers and offers a lot of Free Fire content on the platform.