How to get the Garlond GL-II mount in FFXIV

In Final Fantasy XIV, every major patch brings a number of new collectibles in addition to other kinds of content to keep the game fresh over the years and in-between expansions.

Patch 6.2, released in August, has brought more mounts, minions, orchestrion rolls, hairstyles, and more to collect. The Garlond GL-II mount is one of the new features introduced alongside the update.

It’s a Motorbike that has a dedicated song when used, linked to the latest feature, Island Sanctuaries. It’s described as a “prototype magitek vehicle developed by Garlond Ironworks to be a mode of transportation for a new era.” Here’s how to get it.

How to get the Garlond GL-II mount in Final Fantasy XIV

Because the Garlond GL-II mount is linked to Island Sanctuaries, it’s also in this area that players will be able to unlock it. They won’t see the item right away, though, as it will be unveiled only by reaching a specific point in Island Sanctuary progression.

The Garlond GL-II will appear in the Island Sanctuary’s shop, located in your hideaway’s main facility, upon reaching rank 10. It’s the current maximal level of the feature. Here’s our guide on how to reach this rank fast.

Reaching Rank 10 won’t be enough, however. To unlock it, players must spend 24,000 Seafarer’s Cowries. This currency can also be used to buy other collectibles exclusive to the feature, such as other mounts, minions, and hairstyles.

It’s also used to upgrade your hideaway, so you might not have many of them stored when reaching your Island’s maximal level. Here’s our guide on the various ways to earn Seafarer’s Cowries. In any case, you’ll need patience.