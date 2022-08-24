Tired of battling bosses and escaping dungeons in Final Fantasy XIV? You can now sail away from all of your worries and relax in your own Island Sanctuary, added to the game alongside Patch 6.2 in August.

The new feature has opened an Island dedicated to the player, where they’re also possible to invite friends. They can grow crops, put animals in pastures and collect their resources, as well as farm materials and craft items. The hideaway can also be managed and more constructions can be built in it.

There are a lot of activities to do in the Island Sanctuaries. They all yield experience points to reach higher ranks and unlock more features, until rank 10. It’s currently the maximal rank that can be reached in FFXIV. By reaching it, players will earn an achievement and the “Sanctuary Seeker” title.

Here is how to get your Island Sanctuary to rank 10 in FFXIV.

Fastest way to reach Island Sanctuary rank 10

There are many ways to earn experience points and reach higher ranks in FFXIV’s Island Sanctuaries, but some are faster than others. Here are all the ways to earn experience points and their level of efficiency.

Complete visions: they are the main quests linked to your Island Sanctuary.

Farm materials and craft items: low efficiency. You only get 10 points for getting materials and several thousand are required to rank up.

Build facilities: high efficiency. They yield significant XP and tend to unlock more features, but they take some time to be built, so it’s a high priority. You should build Workshops first, so that you can fill up your workshop agenda in three simultaneous lines, for three times more XP and Seafarer’s Cowries. Building facilities requires many Seafarer’s Cowries, so be careful about how you spend them when climbing up the first ranks.

Fill the workshop’s agenda: high efficiency. You can get enormous amounts of XP and Seafarer’s Cowries by filling up the workshop’s agenda with the most appropriate production items. Here are some tips on how to maximize the feature’s potential.



Since facilities require up to 12 hours to be built, players will have to log in every day for over a week to climb up the ranks in the most efficient way.

Be also sure to keep your material stock up for workshop production at all times by checking on the “Material Allocation” tab on the Island Sanctuary’s interface, or production will be blocked and you’ll lose precious time that could be allocated to that.