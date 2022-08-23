How to unlock the Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV

A new highly-awaited feature joined Final Fantasy XIV alongside Patch 6.2 on Aug. 23 called Buried Memory: Island Sanctuaries.

The feature is a gift from Tataru as one of the rares places “without duty or expectation.” It allows players to develop their own island, unlocking all of its areas, bringing pets, farming, or harvesting.

While the Island Sanctuary probably won’t replace housing, players can customize it and invite friends to spend some time there. Here’s how to unlock it.

How to unlock the Island Sanctuary in FFXIV

Screengrab via Square Enix

To unlock the Island Sanctuary, there are a few simple steps to follow. First, go to Old Sharlayan’s Main Aetheryte and speak to the Clueless Crier at X: 11.9, Y: 11.0.

Although the quest is officially level one, players need to unlock Endwalker’s area to pick it up. It’ll lead you to La Noscea’s Moraby Drydocks to take the ferry toward the island.

At first, the island will be completely empty and many areas will be locked. But by following Tataru’s instructions, you’ll be able to unlock them bit by bit and discover all of their features.

Meanwhile, Patch 6.2 also brought a new trial and a new dungeon to discover through the additional main scenario quests, as well as balance changes, a definitive version of Adventurer’s Plates, and more to the game.