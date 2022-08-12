Everything revealed in the Aug. 12 Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter 72

Patch 6.2 is soon approaching and Final Fantasy XIV players are getting a lot of new content, so much that game director Naoki Yoshida joked he wasn’t sure they’d fit it all into one Live Letter.
Most of the things players are used to getting in updates like these are coming, including new MSQ, new trials, a new savage raid, and more. The FFXIV team are also still revisiting older content, revamping some things, and making more dungeons accessible for those who would like to complete them solo.
Here is a list of everything coming in the 6.2 update from Live Letter 72:
- New Weapon Enhancement Quests (Hildibrand questline)
- New Tribal Quests – Omicrons for Disciples of the Land
- Improvements to Main Scenario Quests:
- Duty support added for Snowcloak, The Keeper of the Lake, Sohm Al, The Aery, and The Vault.
- The Steps of Faith is now a solo battle.
- Thornmarch is getting a revamp.
- New Pandaemonium: Abyssos raids
- The number of copies of Abyssos Mythos II required for gear equipped to the head, hands, and feet will decrease from six to four
- Job Adjustments
- Minor adjustments to several jobs
- Intentions behind job adjustments will be explained in patch notes
- Critical and Direct Hit adjustments
- PvP Updates
- Adjustments to PvP actions
- Hidden Gorge returns.
- PvP Series Two begins
- Season Three of Crystalline Conflict.
- Adjustments to Crystalline Conflict ranked matches – demotions added
- Adjustments to Crystalline Conflict matching
- Adjustments to Crystalline Conflict rewards
- Players can earn portrait elements, achievements and titles up to and including the highest tier attained during a season
- Island Sanctuary
- Variant Dungeons (6.25)
- Criterion Dungeons (6.25)
- More additions to Adventurer Plates and Portraits
- Miscellaneous updates
- New Tomestomes,
- New crafted gear,
- Ability to request repairs from others both in and out of duty,
- Combo sequence display added to actions list.
- Rare materials added to aetherial reductions for Disciples of the Land
- Glamour Dresser expanded to 800
- Adjustments to the order of certain Return to Ivalice quests
- Preparation for Patch 7.0 graphics update