Everything revealed in the Aug. 12 Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter 72

Players won't have to wait long for a lot of these new additions to FFXIV.

Patch 6.2 is soon approaching and Final Fantasy XIV players are getting a lot of new content, so much that game director Naoki Yoshida joked he wasn’t sure they’d fit it all into one Live Letter.

Most of the things players are used to getting in updates like these are coming, including new MSQ, new trials, a new savage raid, and more. The FFXIV team are also still revisiting older content, revamping some things, and making more dungeons accessible for those who would like to complete them solo.

Here is a list of everything coming in the 6.2 update from Live Letter 72: