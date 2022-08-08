Final Fantasy XIV publishes Starter Guide series for new players

Newbies to the Final Fantasy XIV MMO can finally get some guidance from the game with the new Starter Guide series that was published to help players acclimate to the dizzying land of Eorzea.

All over the internet, fans of Final Fantasy XIV can be seen urging those who haven’t tried the game to give it a shot. The massively popular MMO has a free trial up to level 60 with no restrictions on playtime and includes the first expansion, Heavensward. But it can be intimidating once you step into the game.

Before these guides, players relied on people who have been playing for a while or friends who have a deep knowledge of how the game works. Now, players will have some guidance as they go through character creation, how to use the map, and starting their journey in Eorzea with the Main Scenario Quests.

The guide features seven episodes that take players through some of the basics of the game, including how to form parties, how to enter and fight your first bosses, and more.

Starting a new MMO can always feel like there’s a huge learning curve when you enter the game. Especially with Final Fantasy XIV‘s intimidating UI, it can be quite overwhelming when players first get into the meat of the game.

Newbies to the game will always come with a little sprout symbol over their heads, indicating to more seasoned players that they might need a little extra attention if they’re doing things for the first time. While the majority of seasoned players are super helpful to sprouts in dungeons, trials, and more, the guides can serve as a starting point for new players to learn about things that will help them throughout their time in FFXIV.

The guides will prepare players to jump into the free trial of the game and should give newcomers a better understanding of how the game works instead of being left to figure it out themselves. The full guide series can be found on Final Fantasy XIV‘s YouTube channel and can be found in several different languages.