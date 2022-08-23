Here are Final Fantasy XIV 6.2 complete patch notes

It brings Island Sanctuaries, a new trial, quests, and more.

Patch 6.2 has brought a lot of new content and updates to test out in Final Fantasy XIV earlier today, following a maintenance shorter than expected.

It includes a new dungeon and trial linked to the new main scenario quests, as well as the Island Sanctuary feature, Adventurer’s Plates in a definitive version, and more.

Meanwhile, the players will have to wait until fall to discover the upcoming Omicron beast tribe, Relic weapons linked to Manderville, and more, which are scheduled for Patch 6.25. Here are the patch notes for 6.2 in FFXIV.

FFXIV 6.2 complete patch notes

New duties

Normal Raid: Pandæmonium: Abyssos. Its Savage version is planned to launch on Aug. 30, at 5am CT.

Unreal trial: Containment Bay S1T7

Island Sanctuaries

New content

New Main Scenario Quests

New sidequests: Tataru’s Grand Endeavor

New feature: gear repair requests (made to allies)

New Gemstone Trader items

New Orchestrion Rolls

New flowerpot seeds: sweet peas

New furnishing

New aquarium fish

New Manderville Gold Saucer prizes and Triple Triad cards

New hairstyles (obtainable in Island Sanctuaries)

New supported duties

New Master Recipes

New achievements

New fish

New gathering features

New emotes, mounts, minions, and barding

New gear token: tomestones of causality

New PvP rewards

New Adventurer’s Plates version

Other

Beast Tribe Quests renamed as Tribal Quests

The Steps of Faith reworked as solo duty

Treasure Hunt rewards adjusted

New subaquatic voyage areas and items

Mount drop rates increased in two first Extreme trials

Latest Alliance Raid’s item weekly limit removed

Dungeons adjusted (boss battles)

Crystalline Conflict interface and matchmaking improved

Currency interface improved

PvP mode Rival Wings adjusted

New retainer expedition items

Glamour dresser expanded by 400 items (now includes 800 in total)

Minions, mounts, and emote features improved

Bug fixes

Balance changes

PvE

Provoke enmity increased

Paladin: Holy Spirit, Blade of Faith, Blade of Truth, and Blade of Valor buffed

Warrior: Maim, Shake It Off, Storm’s Path and Storm’s Eye buffed.

Dark Knight: Abyssal Drain buffed, Living Shadow adjusted

Gunbreaker: Brutal Shell, Solid Barrel, Jugular Rip, Abdomen Tear, Eye Gouge, Fated Circle, Hypervelocity, and Blasting Zone buffed. Bloodfest’s recast time increased. Double Down effect reduced.

Dragoon: Jump and High Jump get a separate hotbar icon.

Samurai: Tenka Goken, Hissatsu: Kyuten, Kaeshi: Goken, and Hissatsu: Guren buffed

Reaper: Slice, Waxing Slice, and Infernal Slice buffed

Machinist: Automaton Queen, Roller Dash, Arm Punch, and Rook mechanics’ potency now increases with battery gauge

White Mage: Liturgy of the Bell’s effect now lasts longer

Scholar: Embrace, Seraphic Veil, and Fey Union no longer generate enmity

Astrologian: Redraw buffed

Sage: Kardia no longer generates enmity, Holos gains a new bareer effect

PvP

Warrior: Bloodwhetting buffed

Gunbreaker: Draw and Junction buffed

Dragoon: Chaotic Spring and Hoorid Roar buffed

Samurai: Hissatsu: Chiten buffed

Summoner: Splistream now grants movement speed to allies

White Mage adjusted: Miracle of Nature range reduced, Afflatus Misery, Aquaveil, Seraph Strike, and Cure III potency increased

Ninja: Seiton Tenchu nerfed

Machinist: Chain Saw nerfed

Monk: Meteodrive nerfed

Scholar: Adloquium and Biolysis effects nerfed

Astrologian: card effects adjusted

The official patch notes can be found here.