Here are Final Fantasy XIV 6.2 complete patch notes

Patch 6.2 has brought a lot of new content and updates to test out in Final Fantasy XIV earlier today, following a maintenance shorter than expected.
It includes a new dungeon and trial linked to the new main scenario quests, as well as the Island Sanctuary feature, Adventurer’s Plates in a definitive version, and more.
Meanwhile, the players will have to wait until fall to discover the upcoming Omicron beast tribe, Relic weapons linked to Manderville, and more, which are scheduled for Patch 6.25. Here are the patch notes for 6.2 in FFXIV.
FFXIV 6.2 complete patch notes
New duties
- Normal Raid: Pandæmonium: Abyssos. Its Savage version is planned to launch on Aug. 30, at 5am CT.
- Unreal trial: Containment Bay S1T7
- Island Sanctuaries
New content
- New Main Scenario Quests
- New sidequests: Tataru’s Grand Endeavor
- New feature: gear repair requests (made to allies)
- New Gemstone Trader items
- New Orchestrion Rolls
- New flowerpot seeds: sweet peas
- New furnishing
- New aquarium fish
- New Manderville Gold Saucer prizes and Triple Triad cards
- New hairstyles (obtainable in Island Sanctuaries)
- New supported duties
- New Master Recipes
- New achievements
- New fish
- New gathering features
- New emotes, mounts, minions, and barding
- New gear token: tomestones of causality
- New PvP rewards
- New Adventurer’s Plates version
Other
- Beast Tribe Quests renamed as Tribal Quests
- The Steps of Faith reworked as solo duty
- Treasure Hunt rewards adjusted
- New subaquatic voyage areas and items
- Mount drop rates increased in two first Extreme trials
- Latest Alliance Raid’s item weekly limit removed
- Dungeons adjusted (boss battles)
- Crystalline Conflict interface and matchmaking improved
- Currency interface improved
- PvP mode Rival Wings adjusted
- New retainer expedition items
- Glamour dresser expanded by 400 items (now includes 800 in total)
- Minions, mounts, and emote features improved
- Bug fixes
Balance changes
PvE
- Provoke enmity increased
- Paladin: Holy Spirit, Blade of Faith, Blade of Truth, and Blade of Valor buffed
- Warrior: Maim, Shake It Off, Storm’s Path and Storm’s Eye buffed.
- Dark Knight: Abyssal Drain buffed, Living Shadow adjusted
- Gunbreaker:
- Brutal Shell, Solid Barrel, Jugular Rip, Abdomen Tear, Eye Gouge, Fated Circle, Hypervelocity, and Blasting Zone buffed.
- Bloodfest’s recast time increased.
- Double Down effect reduced.
- Dragoon: Jump and High Jump get a separate hotbar icon.
- Samurai: Tenka Goken, Hissatsu: Kyuten, Kaeshi: Goken, and Hissatsu: Guren buffed
- Reaper: Slice, Waxing Slice, and Infernal Slice buffed
- Machinist: Automaton Queen, Roller Dash, Arm Punch, and Rook mechanics’ potency now increases with battery gauge
- White Mage: Liturgy of the Bell’s effect now lasts longer
- Scholar: Embrace, Seraphic Veil, and Fey Union no longer generate enmity
- Astrologian: Redraw buffed
- Sage: Kardia no longer generates enmity, Holos gains a new bareer effect
PvP
- Warrior: Bloodwhetting buffed
- Gunbreaker: Draw and Junction buffed
- Dragoon: Chaotic Spring and Hoorid Roar buffed
- Samurai: Hissatsu: Chiten buffed
- Summoner: Splistream now grants movement speed to allies
- White Mage adjusted: Miracle of Nature range reduced, Afflatus Misery, Aquaveil, Seraph Strike, and Cure III potency increased
- Ninja: Seiton Tenchu nerfed
- Machinist: Chain Saw nerfed
- Monk: Meteodrive nerfed
- Scholar: Adloquium and Biolysis effects nerfed
- Astrologian: card effects adjusted
The official patch notes can be found here.