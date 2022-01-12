A month following the release of Final Fantasy XIV‘s latest expansion Endwalker, Demi-Phoinix, one of the most challenging mounts to earn, was added to the game alongside Patch 6.05.

This mount is a miniature version of the boss from Asphodelos: The Third Circle raid. This boss is inspired by the Greek-mythology version of the mythic creature. It also features three heads and four red-feathered wings.

The item also features special music, a remixed version of the Asphodelos raids soundtrack. It’ll certainly catch the eye of many players in the game but will also display your commitment to the game since it won’t be easy to earn. Here is how to do it.

How to get the Demi-Phoinix mount on Final Fantasy XIV

The Demi-Phoinix Horn, used to summon the mount, is a random loot from the raid Asphodelos: The Fourth Circle (Savage). The players will have to roll for it and hope for the best.

Contrary to most other duty-related mounts in FFXIV, this one can’t be traded using tokens, so the players will have to rely on their luck to earn it. The best solution, in this case, is to set up a farm event with your static, a usual raid party, or one set up in a Duty Finder group so that players can help you get the mount even after rolling it and getting it for themselves.

To unlock the raid Asphodelos: The Fourth Circle (Savage), you must complete all three previous Savage raids, which are unlocked after completing their normal version.

The Asphodelos raids, which belong to the Pandaemonium questline, can be unlocked after completing Endwalker‘s all main scenario quests. When this condition is fulfilled, the NPC Nemjiji, located in Old Sharlayan at X: 9.6, Y: 11.9, will start the Chronicles from the New Era quests to enter those raids.

The main difficulty, however, is not to unlock the Savage raids, but to complete them. Those are high-end content that requires sharp skills and several hours of training.

Each raid will take you several hours to complete and you’ll have better chances with an assigned party. You can find those in community hubs, such as recruitment Discord servers and on subreddits. You’ll need to master your assigned job to join those parties and read guides on the boss mechanics. Here is a guide for the first Asphodelos Savage raid.