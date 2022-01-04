Players are heading back to Final Fantasy XIV after the holiday season to explore the new content that was introduced alongside Patch 6.05.
While the latest expansion, Endwalker, was released in December 2021, Square Enix has started introducing more content for players to complete, including the four first Pandaemonium raids, and their Savage counterpart, which was released earlier today with Patch 6.05.
FFXIV’s 6.05 patch notes
New Gameplay content
- New treasure hunt dungeon: The Excitatron 6000
A new kind of treasure map, Kumbhiraskin, was introduced with Endwalker and will give access to a new map with new rewards. This map is called Excitatron 6000. All the rewards that can be earned in it have yet to be revealed. Treasure Maps are considered to be one of the main methods to earn significant amounts of gil in the game.
- New Savage raids
- New elite marks
- New level 90 crafting and master recipes
New items
- New Housing items
- Three Outdoor items
- Wooden Indoor items
- New Orchestrion rolls
- New mounts
- New minions
- New prizes added in the Gold Saucer
- Allagan tomestones of Astronomy and corresponding gear sets added
- New achievements and titles
Balance changes
- Monk
- The Arm of the Destroyer, Rockbreaker, Four-point Fury, Elixir Field, Flint Strike, Rising Phoenix, and Shadow of the Destroyer effects are now triggered even when missing the target.
- Dragoon
- Potencies of Wyrmwind Trust, Geirskogul, and Nastrond increased
- Ninja
- Raiton and Bunshin’s effects duration increased
- Buff of Phantom Kamaitachi, Forked Raiju, and Fleeting Raiju
- Samurai
- Higanbana, Kaeshi: Higanbana, Midare Setsugekka, and Kaeshi: Setsugekka’s ranges have been increased from three to six yalms
- Reaper
- Arcane Crest’s cure potency boost has been reduced by half
- Dancer
- Standard Finish, Technical Finish, and Tillana are now considered as weaponskills (now triggering Reaper’s Arcane Circle effect)
- Summoner
- Fountain of Fire and Brand of Purgatory’s potencies have been increased
- Scholar
- Fey Union’s range has been increased by half
System changes
- New option added on the Duty Finder: Weekly Reward Unclaimed
- New music
A dozen bug fixes were also introduced to the game in the patch.