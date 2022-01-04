Some information is still missing from the patch notes.

Players are heading back to Final Fantasy XIV after the holiday season to explore the new content that was introduced alongside Patch 6.05.

While the latest expansion, Endwalker, was released in December 2021, Square Enix has started introducing more content for players to complete, including the four first Pandaemonium raids, and their Savage counterpart, which was released earlier today with Patch 6.05.

FFXIV’s 6.05 patch notes

New Gameplay content

New treasure hunt dungeon: The Excitatron 6000

A new kind of treasure map, Kumbhiraskin, was introduced with Endwalker and will give access to a new map with new rewards. This map is called Excitatron 6000. All the rewards that can be earned in it have yet to be revealed. Treasure Maps are considered to be one of the main methods to earn significant amounts of gil in the game.

New Savage raids

New elite marks

New level 90 crafting and master recipes

New items

New Housing items Three Outdoor items Wooden Indoor items

New Orchestrion rolls

New mounts

New minions

New prizes added in the Gold Saucer

Allagan tomestones of Astronomy and corresponding gear sets added

New achievements and titles

Balance changes

Monk The Arm of the Destroyer, Rockbreaker, Four-point Fury, Elixir Field, Flint Strike, Rising Phoenix, and Shadow of the Destroyer effects are now triggered even when missing the target.

Dragoon Potencies of Wyrmwind Trust, Geirskogul, and Nastrond increased

Ninja Raiton and Bunshin’s effects duration increased Buff of Phantom Kamaitachi, Forked Raiju, and Fleeting Raiju

Samurai Higanbana, Kaeshi: Higanbana, Midare Setsugekka, and Kaeshi: Setsugekka’s ranges have been increased from three to six yalms

Reaper Arcane Crest’s cure potency boost has been reduced by half

Dancer Standard Finish, Technical Finish, and Tillana are now considered as weaponskills (now triggering Reaper’s Arcane Circle effect)

Summoner Fountain of Fire and Brand of Purgatory’s potencies have been increased

Scholar Fey Union’s range has been increased by half



System changes

New option added on the Duty Finder: Weekly Reward Unclaimed

New music

A dozen bug fixes were also introduced to the game in the patch.