MCC Island receives a Halloween update and event

Noxcrew, the creators behind the MC Championship (MCC) tournament, have been hard at work developing the MCC Island Minecraft server. Although it is still in a closed beta state, fans all over the world have been invited to join the server and play their favorite MCC mini-games straight out of the tournament itself.

Ahead of the spooky MCC 26 event, which will air in late October with 10 frighteningly good teams, Noxcrew has released an update for MCC Island that will allow players to partake in their own Halloween MCC experience.

Image via MCC Island

The MCC Island update includes a hub refresh complete with a plethora of Halloween decorations. Players will find bats, pumpkins, ghosts, candy, and much more as they traverse around the island. NPCs wandering around the island are also dressed up for the occasion.

35 citizens located around the island are part of MCC Island’s limited-time Trick-or-Treat event. This event will allow players to talk to residents of the island to either receive a special treat or have a mischievous trick played on them.

Image via MCC Island

In addition to the main hub decorations and the special Halloween event, most of MCC Island’s mini-games will also feature spooky twists with the exception of Battle Box.

In To Get to the Other Side (TGTTOS), players will find spooky variations of the Cliffs, Walls, and Siege maps. These redesigns are straight out of the actual MCC tournament and include features like giant ghosts or lots of jack-o-lanterns.

Hole in the Wall’s Beach map now features goo instead of water lurking below for those who fall or get knocked off during the game. It also has a much spookier color scheme that is more appropriate for Halloween.

The Red House map in Sky Battle is much spookier for the Halloween update. It also introduces a new building located in the middle of the map to grant players more options as they navigate through this mini-game. The addition of this center building will remain permanent even after the Halloween event comes to a close.

Image via MCC Island

The Version 0.3.2 Halloween update of MCC Island also features a few general game changes and fixes. Most of the content included in this update is centered around a spooky experience for players, however.

This is no trick, we've treated MCC Island to a spooktacular update! 🎃🦇 pic.twitter.com/UoK4I4YwIc — MCC Island (@MCCisland_) October 13, 2022

MCC Island’s Halloween redesign and special event will run from Oct. 13 to Nov. 8. Players hoping to experience MCC Island’s first-ever limited-time event should thus make their way to the island soon to enjoy the spooky experience while it lasts.