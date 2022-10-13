All MC Championship (MCC) 26 Halloween teams

The monthly installments of the MC Championships (MCC) continue with the next event scheduled to take place on Oct. 22. This run of the event will be MCC 26, but it will also feature a special spooky theme.

MCC 26 will be the third official Halloween-themed version of the event. This means that fans can expect to see a wide variety of special tricks and twists while also still sticking to the general canonical format of the Minecraft tournament.

Image via Noxcrew

Related: MC Championship Pride (MCC) 2022 raises over $145,000 for The Trevor Project

Every Halloween version of MCC features 10 special team names that are more appropriate for the holiday. The Red Rabbits become the Red Ravens, the Yellow Yaks become the Mustard Mummies, the Green Geckos become the Green Goblins, and so on for all of the rest of the teams competing in the tournament.

MCC’s signature hub and waiting areas will be redone and covered in Halloween decorations like cobwebs, pumpkins, spiders, and ghosts. All MCC games and the maps competitors play on in each game will also be themed after Halloween in one way or another.

Image via Noxcrew

In past installments of MCC Halloween, players could also trick or treat in between games to gain special advantages that they could then use in the Decision Dome to sway the game voting process in their team’s favor. This will likely continue to be the case in MCC 26.

Additionally, the Dodgebolt finale duel transitions to Witchbolt, which is the same format and function with a magical twist. Instead of shooting arrows from bows, players on the two teams who make it to the final duel will cast deadly spells at each other with wands while also wearing witch hats.

Image via Noxcrew

As a whole, the MCC version of the event will run as usual, just with a few special Halloween surprises. It is still a canonical version of the tournament and all player’s scores and wins thus count toward their overall totals.

The 10 teams who are competing in the Halloween edition of MCC on Oct. 22 are as follows. All teams will be updated to reflect any changes that may be made by Noxcrew ahead of the tournament in the event of any substitutions or shifts.

Red Ravens

TommyInnit

CaptainSparklez

F1nn5ter

Jack Manifold

Orange Oozes

TapL

BadBoyHalo

Skeppy

Spifey

Mustard Mummies

Sapnap

5up

Michaelmcchill

Gee Nelly

Lime Liches

cubfan135

InTheLittleWood

PeteZahHutt

Solidarity

Green Goblins