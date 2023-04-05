Is the Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition worth it?

Minecraft Legends will launch on April 18 for multiple platforms and players can choose between two editions while the game is available for pre-order—Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition.

The Standard Edition of Minecraft Legends comes with just the base game and nothing else, while the Deluxe Edition comes with some special bonuses that might be worth your while if you’re into cosmetics in Minecraft.

That said, we’ll explain everything that is included in the Deluxe Edition of Minecraft Legends to help you decide which one you should buy since the game isn’t free to play.

Is Minecraft Legends’ Deluxe Edition worth it? Explained

While the answer to this question may vary from player to player, the Deluxe Edition of Minecraft Legends is economically worth it, if you enjoy playing with skins. The Deluxe Edition includes the base game and the Deluxe Skin Pack, which features one hero skin, four mount skins, and an additional mount skin post-launch.

If you want to play Minecraft Legends with these skins, it’s best to pre-order the Deluxe Edition because it costs $49.99, while the Standard Edition costs $39.99 at pre-order and you’ll have to buy the Deluxe Skin Pack separately post-launch for $14.99. This means you’d spend $4.99 more if you only get the Standard Edition and the Deluxe Skin Pack later. So, as we said, if you’re into playing with cosmetics, get the Deluxe Edition of Minecraft Legends for a discounted price.

If you’re not planning on spending money on Minecraft Legends but still wish to play the game, you can sign up for Xbox Game Pass and play the Standard Edition for no additional cost on top of paying the subscription every month.

Minecraft Legends will release worldwide on April 18 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.