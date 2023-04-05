Minecraft Legends, the upcoming spin-off title of Minecraft, is currently in the pre-order stage across all platforms. The game will launch worldwide on April 18 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

Minecraft Legends will have two different editions at launch. The Standard Edition comes with the base game and currently costs $39.99 at pre-order. And there’s the Deluxe Edition, which is currently costing $49.99 at pre-order. You’ll pay a higher price for it, but it comes with some exclusive bonuses.

All pre-order and special edition bonuses for Minecraft Legends

If you get the Standard Edition of Minecraft Legends at pre-order, you won’t get any bonuses, unfortunately. But the Deluxe Edition comes with the Deluxe Skin Pack, which will be available for $14.99 post-launch. The skin bundle includes one hero skin, four mount skins, and an additional mount skin post-launch.

So, if you want to get the Deluxe Skin Pack, it’s better to buy the Deluxe Edition because it has a discounted price in comparison to buying the Standard Edition and the Deluxe Skin Pack separately later.

If you’re not keen on spending money on Minecraft Legends, you can play the Standard Edition for no additional cost if you have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription. This will allow you to play on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Minecraft Legends will place players in an open world where they’ll take on the role of a hero and fight piglins of the Nether. Aside from the regular single-player mode, those who like multiplayer can participate in the PvP mode or play co-op with a friend. Unfortunately, there will not be an early-access period for players who pre-ordered the game.