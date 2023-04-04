What are the minimum requirements for Minecraft Legends?

Minecraft Legends will release worldwide on April 18, effectively expanding the Minecraft universe. This upcoming spinoff game looks different than its original predecessor, and players can’t wait to test it out.

If you’re planning to pre-order Minecraft Legends for PC, however, you should make sure your rig can run the game at least on low settings. In case your PC isn’t good enough to play Minecraft Legends, you can upgrade it ahead of time or pre-order the game for its other platforms—Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

Here are the minimum and recommended PC requirements for Minecraft Legends.

All PC system requirements for Minecraft Legends

Minimum PC requirements for Minecraft Legends

CPU: Intel Core i5 2.8GHz or equivalent

RAM: 8 GB

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 / AMD Radeon 285 / Intel HD 520 or equivalent DX12 GPU

DirectX: 12

Storage: 24 GB

Operational System: Windows 10 or Windows 11

The developer hasn’t said how much FPS these specs get in Minecraft Legends, but it noted that higher-end systems get performance increases, possibly hinting that you may experience lag with the minimum requirements.

Recommended PC requirements for Minecraft Legends

CPU: Intel Core i5 3.4GHz or equivalent

RAM: 8 GB

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD FX-4100 Graphics

DirectX: 12

Storage: 24 GB

Operational System: Windows 10 or Windows 11

Observations: Performance increases with higher-end systems.

Minecraft Legends will be available in two versions at launch—Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition. The former costs $39.99 at pre-order and the latter costs $49.99 at pre-order. The Deluxe Edition includes the base game and the Deluxe Skin Pack at a discounted price. The bundle includes one hero skin, four mount skins, and an additional mount skin post-launch.