Minecraft Legends price: Is it free to play?

Minecraft’s upcoming spinoff game Minecraft Legends is set to release worldwide on April 18 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

The next installment of the beloved Minecraft franchise will allow players to lead the inhabitants of the Overworld and protect it against the piglins of the Nether. Minecraft Legends will launch with a single-player mode, co-op mode, and PvP mode.

As the release of Minecraft Legends is right around the corner, multiple players are getting the itch to play the game and are wondering if they can get their copy for free. But is Minecraft Legends a free-to-play title, after all?

Is Minecraft Legends free to play? Answered

Unfortunately, Minecraft Legends isn’t free to play. The game is currently available for pre-order on multiple platforms.

Minecraft Legends will be available in two versions at launch: the Standard Edition and the Deluxe Edition. The former comes with just the base game and currently costs $39.99 at pre-order, while the latter comes with the base game and the Deluxe Skin Pack for $49.99 at pre-order. The skin bundle includes one hero skin, four mount skins, and an additional mount skin post-launch. If you wish to buy just the Standard Edition for now, the Deluxe Skin Pack will be available post-launch as DLC content for $14.99.

While Minecraft Legends isn’t free to play, you can play it without any additional cost if you have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription. The base game will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC for Game Pass subscribers.

If you wish to play Minecraft Legends on PC, it’s best to check out the minimum requirements to run the game, especially if you’re planning to pre-order it.