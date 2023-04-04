Early copies of Minecraft Legends are already for sale

Minecraft Legends is set to release April 18, and those who love the franchise are keen to get their hands on it. It seems that some people already have, since copies have started to appear on eBay.

It’s unclear how the seller got hold of the copies, but it seems that there are plenty to go around as the picture in the listing shows quite a few copies to sell. In the description, it says that they are ready to ship, with an arrival date between April 7 and April 11, a full week ahead of the April 18 release date. The price is five dollars less than the pre-order price on the Minecraft Legends website, so many buyers are skeptical of the seller.

It’s not surprising that copies of the game have come out early. It happens almost every launch with Pokémon titles, usually due to retail stores getting copies in advance and either accidentally selling them in advance, or having sneaky employees who break the rules to get a copy to their mates early.

Minecraft Legends is set to come to a multitude of platforms, but it seems the only copies being sold at eBay at the time of writing are for PlayStation 4. Looks like everyone else will have to wait until the official launch date.