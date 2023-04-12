Is Minecraft Legends on mobile?

Minecraft is one of the world’s most popular games, helped in part by the fact that it’s available on practically any platform you can think of. Now, Mojang Studios is adding another chapter to the legendary franchise in Minecraft Legends, but players are wondering if it will be available on mobile.

Minecraft started life as a PC-exclusive title, but Mojang and Microsoft have worked hard over the years to help the game spread its wings to other platforms. From consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X, to handheld devices like the Nintendo Switch and iOS or Android smartphones.

As Minecraft Legends releases on April 18 though, it seems that the same can’t be said for the latest installment in the ultra-popular franchise.

Can you play Minecraft Legends on mobile?

Unfortunately, despite launching on multiple platforms, Minecraft Legends will not be available on mobile devices. You will only be able to play Minecraft Legends on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

Given that the original Minecraft game is available on the Android and iOS app stores for $6.99, there is at least hope that Mojang Studios will make a mobile port of Minecraft Legends down the line.

There’s no official word on it thus far, though. The developers haven’t given any indication that Minecraft Legends will be playable on Android and iOS in the future, but they might talk about this topic post-launch.

For now, all that mobile players can really hope for is that Minecraft Legends gets a mobile port in the future. There is cause for concern however, as Minecraft Dungeons launched back in May 2020, and has still yet to appear in iOS or Android stores.

If you wish to play it on another platform, the game is currently available for pre-ordering worldwide. The Standard Edition costs $39.99 and the Deluxe Edition costs $49.99.

The game will bring an exciting new chapter to players, allowing you to lead the inhabitants of the Overworld and protect it against the piglins of the Nether. On top of the single-player mode, you’ll also be able to enjoy multiplayer modes like co-op and PvP. The new game also includes a crossplay feature, meaning that you can play with your friends independently of the platform they play on.