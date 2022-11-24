All MC Championship (MCC) 28 teams

After MCC Underdogs, a special MC Championship (MCC) 27 event, the MCC team has shared the 10 squads that will be competing in the final MCC event for season two have been shared by the team. MCC 28 will run as a regular canonical event but will also be decorated in a festive theme for the holiday season.

The 28th installment of the Minecraft tournament will bring season two of the competition to an official end. Noxcrew and Smajor will then take a well-earned break and begin preparations for the third season of MCC, which will debut in 2023.

Image via Noxcrew

While fans are sure to miss MCC while it takes a hiatus, they can at least enjoy one last event packed with festive fun when MCC 28 takes place. The 28th installment of the Minecraft tournament will run as it usually does and all scores and wins will thus be counted, but it will also be decked out with winter magic. Viewers can expect to see sparkling trees, snow everywhere, candy canes, presents, and just about anything else that comes to mind during the winter holiday season.

The holiday decorations won’t just be around the MCC hub but will also extend into all of the mini-games the 10 competing teams choose to play. This will be the first holiday-themed event since Meltdown was created and since Parkour Warrior was redesigned and reintroduced, so viewers should keep an eye out for these two games if they are in the MCC 28 pool, especially with their holiday design.

Image via Noxcrew

To further celebrate the winter season, all of the regular team names have been changed to more festive options just like the MCC team also regularly does for the MCC Halloween event. For the MCC 28 Holiday event, Orange Ocelots will become the Ginger Breadmen, Lime Llamas will become the Mint Mistletoes, Green Geckos will rename to the Emerald Elves, and the other teams will also adopt other festive monikers.

So far, only half of the lineup for MCC 28 has been revealed. Here are the five of the 10 teams competing in the MCC 28 event to round off season two of the tournament. These teams will be updated or modified in the event of any changes being made by Noxcrew or Smajor.

Red Reindeer

jojosolos

GeminiTay

GoodTimesWithScar

Ranboo

Ginger Breadmen

Purpled

Smajor

impulseSV

Bekyamon

Yellow Yetis

HBomb94

Awesamedude

Cubfan

FalseSymmetry

Mint Mistletoes

Aimsey

Hannahxxrose

Shubble

Sylvee

Emerald Elves