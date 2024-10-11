Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Grius holding a dagger in a room inside the Hushed Honeybee Inn.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Archetype for Grius in Metaphor ReFantazio

It's not a final choice, and there are several different Archetypes that could work well on Grius.
Image of Pedro Peres
Pedro Peres
|

Published: Oct 11, 2024 02:05 am

Grius appears early in Metaphor ReFantazio, and you can teach your co-conspirator how to use the power of Archetypes to further your mission. At first, he can pick from three options, each with advantages and downsides.

Recommended Videos

After the protagonist and Strohl awaken to their new power, you can choose one of three different Archetypes for Grius: the Warrior, Seeker, and Mage. I chose based on the theme, but each choice in Metaphor ReFantazio has merit.

What Archetype should you use with Grius in Metaphor ReFantazio?

Grius, Strohl, Gallica, and the protagonist camp in Metaphor ReFantazio
It wouldn’t be a medieval RPG if they didn’t camp by a fire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I used Grius as a Warrior in my first playthrough. I felt it would be the best choice thematically, and I flexed the protagonist to play a Mage instead. This allowed him and Strohl to deliver devastating physical attacks to foes while the protagonist exploited weaknesses for more turns. No one used the Seeker, but that wasn’t that much of a downside. I stuck to that strategy in my second playthrough because it worked well enough.

That said, there’s no one right answer to this question since it hinges on your team composition and preference. Like other party members, Grius isn’t beholden to a single Archetype, either. You can teach him new ones in Akadeimia. His stats change based on your choice of Archetype, with Warrior peaking at 19 Strength, Seeker getting 17 St and nine Magic, and Mage changing to 16 Ma and only 11 St.

Early on, I recommend having at least one Mage in your party. But this doesn’t have to be Grius. In Nord Mines specifically, most enemies are weak to some form of elemental damage (generally Ice), so the Mage can exploit those weaknesses easily. Plus, Mages and Warriors resist Fire, a tool in a certain enemy’s arsenal.

In my first playthrough, having two Warriors and no Seeker worked generally well. The Gelatinos enemies resist Slash but are weak to Fire, Ice, and Shock, so the Mage put in some work to take them out. Nocrosses (the moths) are weak to Wind, and though we lacked the means to exploit their weakness, it still worked out well. Don’t hesitate to swap Archetypes if needed, too—for instance, by making Grius a Mage if your protagonist is low on MP.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Pedro Peres
Pedro Peres
Pedro is Dot Esports' Lead Destiny Writer. He's been a freelance writer since 2019, and legend has it you can summon him by pinging an R-301, uttering the word "Persona," or inviting him to run a raid in Destiny 2 (though he probably has worse RNG luck than the D2 team combined). Find his ramblings on his Twitter @ggpedroperes (whenever that becomes available again).
Link to muckrack.com