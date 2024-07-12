Venom looks like a dominant mobile tank in first Marvel Rivals gameplay footage

We are Venom, and we are incredibly stoked for the Marvel Rivals’ closed beta test in a couple of weeks after seeing today’s new gameplay footage of the powerful symbiote.

The first look at Venom’s gameplay in Marvel Rivals did not disappoint this morning, showing off the Vanguard (tank) in all of his powerful, mobile glory, teasing his kit, and showing off the moves that will make him a nightmare for players on opposing teams.

Oh yeah. He’s here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the short teaser, Venom (the original Eddie Brock version) is shown crawling on walls with the ability to run on them as well, showing off some serious mobility in combination with his imitation web-swinging with his symbiotic tentacles. He could be the most mobile tank in the game alongside Hulk and Peni Parker.

Venom then launches off of the wall surface to use an ability named Diving Strike that deals AoE ground damage. He then uses his primary attack, which is similar to Groot’s, where he lashes out with his tentacles as a pseudo-projectile to deal damage.

Another ability shows Venom using his tentacles to attach to nearby enemies to prevent them from escaping, allowing him to deal more damage. For his Ultimate, Venom dives into the ground and then launches upward with massive symbiote jaws to deal more AoE damage.

The video closes out with a teaser of an alternate skin for the character, Cyan Clash, which is a palette swap to a beautiful blue shade. The skin is an exclusive unlockable in the closed beta test.

Beauty in blue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Marvel Rivals’ closed beta begins in just under two weeks on July 23, and it will be available again on Steam along with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S for the first time.

