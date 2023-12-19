Marvel’s Wolverine cast leaked—and Steve Blum is nowhere to be seen

Marvel’s Wolverine is part of the colossal leaks shared on Dec. 18. Now fans can learn more about the game’s story, characters, and cast ahead of its highly-anticipated release.

The main cast of Marvel’s Wolverine was included in the leak, and the 13 voice actors who will work on the title were listed.

Wolverine will be played by Liam McIntyre, and fans seem hopeful about the actor’s performance. “He can play a gruff protagonist hellbent on revenge w/ a bit of a soft side … which I can see working well for Wolverine,” one said.

He will be the voice and face of Wolverine. Photo via Florida Supercon

Fans were surprised to see that Wolverine wouldn’t be voiced by Steve Blum, who is the most-recognized actor for the character. He voiced him in the animated series Wolverine and the X-Men and has experience in video games, such as Mortal Kombat, where he voiced Sub-Zero.

The cast also reveals that Jean Grey will be playable in the game. She will be played by Kirzia Bajos. She voiced several characters from Fire Emblem Heroes previously. Here’s the full list of voice actors from the leak:

Mister Sinister : Troy Baker

: Troy Baker Sabetooth : Brett Gipson

: Brett Gipson Mystique : Nicole Pacent

: Nicole Pacent Sasquatch : Jeff Nordling

: Jeff Nordling Lady Deathstrike : Jolean Kim

: Jolean Kim Sunfire : Jonathan Toshiobu Tanigaki

: Jonathan Toshiobu Tanigaki Omega Red : Raphael Korkhill

: Raphael Korkhill Callisto : Debra Wilson

: Debra Wilson Tyger Tiger : Kelly Hu

: Kelly Hu Davina : Pragathi Guruprasad

: Pragathi Guruprasad Leech: Noga Wind

Marvel’s Wolverine has yet to receive an official release date, but it’s expected to launch in late 2024. It’s been introduced as a more mature and darker title than the Spider-Man trilogy games created by Insomniac Games, following the trend of the latest Wolverine movies.

In addition to Marvel’s Wolverine, numerous other titles were included in the Insomniac Games leaks. It includes the list of future projects from the developer, such as a Venom game, a third Spider-Man man, and a new X-Men game in 2030. It looks like the developer has titles lined up for the next decade, so fans of Marvel games have a lot to look forward to.