Some cards in Marvel Snap are meant to be played for a certain deck archetype. One of those is the villain from the Marvel universe, namely MODOK, who is a game-changer that can define the Discard deck’s winning image thanks to his one time, big time ability.

Here are the best MODOK decks in Marvel Snap for August 2023.

MODOK card abilities in Marvel Snap, explained

Image via Second Dinner

MODOK is a five-cost card with eight power. Its effect is as follows: “On Reveal: Discard your hand.” It is available in the new season pass. Starting next season it will also be included in series five cards and can be purchased in the Token Shop for 3,000 Collector’s Tokens.

Unlike the last cards in the season pass, MODOK fits into more specific decks and may not become as popular as Zabu and Silver Surfer decks, but it has great synergy with discard decks. MODOK’s ability is a guaranteed way to discard many cards at once, being able to activate multiple effects both in the hand and on the field.

Strategy and best combos for MODOK decks in Marvel Snap

Cards that have the best synergy with MODOK include:

Swarm

Apocalypse

Morbius

Strong Guy

Hela

Looking for the best ways to utilize MODOK’s ability, players will naturally come to cards with effects linked to the act of being discarded.

Swarm and Apocalypse are some of the cards that benefit most from being discarded, generating a lot of value and power on their own. Another way to take advantage of MODOK’s potential on the board is through Morbius and Strong Guy, who can get more powerful with the effect of discarding cards. Discarding a full hand can add 12 power points to Morbius, which is lot of value for a two-cost card. An empty hand increases Strong Guy’s power to 10.

Hela is a card with potential, as it can bring all discarded cards to the board. However, Hela cannot be discarded by MODOK. The best way to ensure this is by using Invisible Woman. Playing MODOK and then Hela in the location where Invisible Woman is can delay MODOK’s effect to happen after Hela is already on the field. While powerful, this combo can be easily predicted and prevented with Cosmo. A possible protection is using Magneto to move Cosmo out of location, allowing MODOK and Hela’s effects to chain together.

The best MODOK decks in Marvel Snap

Discard All The Way

MODOK and his buddies are here. Sreengrab via Snap.fan

As mentioned, MODOK’s home is in a Discard deck. The fact that his ability discards your entire hand all at once provides great synergies with a lot of cards in this deck. He can even be considered as the “make it or break it” card in the deck, since a lot of possibilities can be unlocked when you manage to pull off activating his ability.

The cards that benefit from being discarded which you can include in this deck are Wolverine, Swarm, Daken (upon creating Muramasa Shard), and Apocalypse. As for Morbius, he gains plus two Power for each card you discarded in the game, while Dracula lets you discard a card at the end of the game, giving him the Power of the discarded card in the process.

For your other discard enablers aside from MODOK, you can put Colleen Wing and Lady Sif. Nebula, on the other hand, is there to possibly stack plus two Power every time your opponent does not play a card on the location where she is placed. Cap off the deck with Absorbing Man, which can copy an On Reveal effect of the last card you played, and America Chavez, which is a six—cost, nine-Power card that you will always draw on turn six.

Related: Best Daken decks in Marvel Snap

Win condition cards for this deck

Aside from MODOK, the other win condition cards for this deck are:

Apocalypse

Dracula

Daken

Absorbing Man

Apocalypse’s power-stacking ability can be spammed multiple times, so keeping it in your hand as your lone unit for Dracula’s ability would be the right move. That discard can add another plus four Power to Apocalypse, as well as to power-up Morbius’ ability in the process.

Daken is the new option for the discard deck, since he can give the Muramasa Shard which can double Daken’s current Power when discarded. Absorbing Man can make things spicier, since a double Muramasa Shard discard can be more devastating for the opponent.

Hela Discard

Go home or win big with this Hela Discard deck. Screengrab via Snap.fan

If you want to use MODOK in a deck with a more explosive yet high risk, high reward type of strategy, you can put him in a Hela package with Invisible Woman which aims to play multiple high-Powered units all at once to create a ton of Power on your locations.

The MODOK and Hela combo must be hidden under Invisible Woman, since she will reveal all the cards that will be played on the same location where she is placed by the end of the game. This can prevent the On Reveal effects to be activated once MODOK and Hela are placed there and will be saved in the end of the game.

Some of the high-Powered units you can put in the deck are Onslaught, Giganto, and The Living Tirbunal. Iron Man can also be added since he can double the total Power of the location where you played him, and Iron Lad can provide more surprise factor in the mid to late game.

Electro is a great addition since he can give you a plus one max energy per turn in the expense of restricting you to play only one card per turn. Finish the deck with Magik to extend the game to a turn seven, and Crystal for an additional draw.

Win condition cards for this deck

Aside from MODOK, the other win condition cards for this deck are:

Invisible Woman

Hela

The Living Tribunal

Iron Man

Onslaught

The Invisible Woman and Hela combo with MODOK dictates the main win condition of this deck. So, it should always be your priority to pull of this strategy. Once you can grasp that you won’t be able to make this work despite successfully activating Magik’s ability, you should know if you still can win the game, or to just retreat and to save cubes.

The Living Tribunal is essential in this deck since he can equally distribute the potential massive Power you can create to all of your locations. This is because of Hela, since she randomly plays the discarded cards to random locations. Also, Iron Man and Onslaught can be very helpful, since the former can double your total power, while the latter can double the Ongoing abilities of Iron Man and The Living Tribunal.

How to counter MODOK decks in Marvel Snap

MODOK’s effect is activated On Reveal. This makes his nemesis Cosmo, especially when the opponent wants to combo with Hela and use Invisible Woman for that. Another way to counter this same strategy is to use Rogue to remove Invisible Woman’s Ongoing ability; this will cause MODOK to likely discard a Hela from the opponent’s hand.

When the enemy is using MODOK to strengthen Morbius, it is possible to respond with Enchantress to nullify its effect, a very effective way of winning a location where the opponent believes that it may be defeated.

If Dracula is being played it might be smarter to give up the location he is in, as his ability is unstoppable and the opponent will try to discard Apocalypse a few times.

About the author