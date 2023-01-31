Get all of the info before jumping back into the game.

Marvel SNAP players have received one final update before the end of January, which will likely shake the meta with a nerf to one of the most powerful cards in the game at the moment.

The latest patch further nerfed the Leader card, changing its ability to only copy cards to its right on the player’s side, while also increasing its base power. Wolverine also received a much-needed buff, making the iconic character a more viable option.

The patch is also introducing the new Friendly Battle feature, allowing friends to face each other with an in-game code. Several text-only changes were also introduced in the latest patch, helping clarify confusing cards and situations.

Players need to download the latest version of Marvel SNAP to experience all of the new updates.

Marvel SNAP Jan. 31 patch notes

Patch Highlights

NEW FEATURE: Friendly Battles! You can now play against friends via an in-game code. Tap the new “Game Modes” icon on the navigation bar and then tap “Friendly Battle” to get started!

General Updates

You can now change your name within the Avatar menu once every 30 days.

Zabu has been added to Series 5 in the Token Shop.

Updated Player Support conversations now have a red dot notification to let you know a response is waiting.

Audio

A Voice Over Volume slider has been added to the settings menu.

Art & Visual Effects

Added new effects for Ghost Rider when there’s no card to play.

Balance Updates

Leader: [6/7] On Reveal: Copy all cards your opponent played to the location to the right, but on your side.

Developer Note: Leader is a prominent “finisher” in the current Snap meta, and we’re not happy with some of the card choices and play patterns he encourages, especially his strength against other cool 6-cost cards. We’re changing Leader to only copy cards played at the location to his right, with more base Power to compensate. We hope that this change will reward clever predictions and reduce the frustration of playing against him.

Wolverine: [2/2] When this is discarded or destroyed, regenerate it at a random location with +2 Power.

Developer Note: Wolverine sees virtually no play at the moment, which is a bummer given how iconic he is. We’re giving him a substantial buff to reward players for activating his effect and create new deckbuilding options at both low and high collection levels.

Note: We have updated his text from “play” to “regenerate” to better reflect his gameplay functionality. This is purely a flavor and clarity choice.

Text-Only Updates

In addition to Wolverine, a few cards use the word “play” in their text but don’t actually play anything. This small update aims to avoid players misinterpreting how these cards interact with triggers that specify playing a card:

Hela

Jubilee

Sentry: Using more consistent language for similar effects.

Location Updates

Text-Only Updates:

The Raft: Removing the word “draw” for accuracy.

Vibranium Mines: Removing “a card” for brevity.

Bug Fixes