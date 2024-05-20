Image of several heroes and villains in Marvel Rivals.
Marvel Cinematic Universe game reportedly in development—and I know what I want it to be

What could it be?
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: May 20, 2024 04:11 am

Marvel is seemingly going for broke in the gaming world with a host of upcoming releases, and rumors are circulating regarding a title closely tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans of Marvel have been treated well recently, with the exceptional Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in 2023, the first alpha period for Marvel Rivals, and a leaked Fortnite roadmap teasing a new crossover event in Chapter Five, season four.

On top of that, we already know Marvel’s Wolverine is in development at Insomniac, Marvel’s Blade is on the way from Arkane, untitled Black Panther and Iron Man games at EA, and Marvel 1943: The Rise of Hydra from Skydance Interactive.

But according to AlexFromCC on X (formerly Twitter), they’re not the only Marvel-licensed currently in development. He claims “an MCU adjacent” title in the works. While details are scarce, I know what’s top of my wishlist.

Captain America, Human Torch, and Wolverine in LEGO Marvel Super Heroes.
Everything’s better in bricks. Image via TT Games

With a host of Marvel titles on the cards covering a range of genres, finding a way to make an impact with another game may be difficult. But Marvel could, and should, revisit the relationship with TT Games and bring another LEGO game into the fold.

We’ve already had the spectacular LEGO Marvel Super Heroes in 2013 and a sequel four years later, which featured unique stories that saw the heroes and villains of Marvel band together to fight off the threat of Galactus, while the sequel switched attention to Kang the Conquerer.

As well as those two games, LEGO Marvel Avengers in 2016 had a different approach that saw films from the MCU given the brick treatment, something TT Games has repeatedly done successfully, including with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga in 2022, which featured all nine mainline Star Wars movies.

A similar approach with Marvel and the Infinity Saga, covering everything from The Incredible Hulk right up until Endgame, would give fans an entirely new way to enjoy the saga and bring back fond memories of all the films we’ve enjoyed.

Marvel’s TV series could also feature as mini-missions, similar to how individual hero movies were approached in LEGO Marvel Avengers, providing an astonishing amount of heroes, villains, and everyone else.

We don’t know when we’ll hear more about this rumored Marvel project or if it even exists at all, but I know exactly what I’m praying for.

Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.