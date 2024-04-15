Marvel's Black Panther logo.
Image via Marvel
EA’s Black Panther game will have ‘dynamic and evolving’ open world map

Some first details have been revealed lately.
Published: Apr 15, 2024

Not much is known about Electronic Arts’ Black Panther game, though the newest job listing on the company’s page sheds some details about its gameplay.

Electronic Arts is looking for a Principal Sandbox Designer for Cliffhanger Games, a newly-formed studio working on Black Panther. The position will be responsible for creating an open-world environment, indicating the game will be an open-world adventure rather than a linear story.

“[This role] will be instrumental in designing and populating encounters, systems, and gameplay within a dynamic and evolving open world. Drawing upon a deep understanding of technical design principles and a passion for creating immersive sandbox experiences, this role demands close collaboration with design teams,” the job listing reads.

A screengrab from Skydance's new game trailer featuring captain america and black panther. Text reads "Four Heroes. Two Worlds. One War"
The character will also appear in another Marvel game. Image via Marvel

Not much else is known about the game so far. Neither the studio nor Marvel have confirmed when it will release and on what platforms it will be available. The only thing we actually know is the official logo.

Given the character’s history, players will likely play as T’Challa. But with Marvel being so vast, there’s a chance they could play as other characters from the comic books.

Fans of the character have lots to look forward to, with Black Panther also appearing in another game, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, which is slated for a 2025 release.

Marvel Rivals officially unveils Yggsgard map after accidental debut last week
Loki statue in Marvel Rivals' Yggsgard map
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Marvel Rivals officially unveils Yggsgard map after accidental debut last week
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 12, 2024
Best US Agent decks in Marvel Snap
U.S. Agent in the comics
Category: Marvel
Marvel
TCG
TCG
Best US Agent decks in Marvel Snap
David Gealogo David Gealogo Apr 11, 2024
Marvel Rivals accidentally teases PS5 and Xbox Series X|S release
iron man flying in marvel rivals
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Marvel Rivals accidentally teases PS5 and Xbox Series X|S release
Josh Challies Josh Challies Apr 11, 2024
Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.