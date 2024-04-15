EA’s Black Panther game will have ‘dynamic and evolving’ open world map

Not much is known about Electronic Arts’ Black Panther game, though the newest job listing on the company’s page sheds some details about its gameplay.

Electronic Arts is looking for a Principal Sandbox Designer for Cliffhanger Games, a newly-formed studio working on Black Panther. The position will be responsible for creating an open-world environment, indicating the game will be an open-world adventure rather than a linear story.

“[This role] will be instrumental in designing and populating encounters, systems, and gameplay within a dynamic and evolving open world. Drawing upon a deep understanding of technical design principles and a passion for creating immersive sandbox experiences, this role demands close collaboration with design teams,” the job listing reads.

Not much else is known about the game so far. Neither the studio nor Marvel have confirmed when it will release and on what platforms it will be available. The only thing we actually know is the official logo.

Given the character’s history, players will likely play as T’Challa. But with Marvel being so vast, there’s a chance they could play as other characters from the comic books.

Fans of the character have lots to look forward to, with Black Panther also appearing in another game, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, which is slated for a 2025 release.

