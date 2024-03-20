Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra story trailer teases Captain America, Black Panther face-off in debut from Uncharted writer’s studio

A surprise debut trailer for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra has shown off some incredible visuals in the upcoming narrative-driven comic book game from the writer of the original Uncharted trilogy.

Rise of Hydra is the debut title for Skydance New Media, a division started by Amy Hennig underneath Skydance Media, maker of several television shows and movies such as Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Unlikely allies. Image via Skydance New Media

Today’s trailer is like a Marvel fan’s dream come true as two iconic heroes, Captain America and Black Panther, come together to face off against each other during World War II in what looks to be an epic story.

“As the game’s narrative unfolds, players will assume the role of four central characters: a young Steve Rogers, AKA Captain America; Azzuri, T’Challa’s grandfather and the WWII-era Black Panther; Gabriel Jones, a U.S. soldier and member of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris,” Marvel said in a release.

Rise of Hydra is a completely “original story that takes players on a WWII-era adventure with an ensemble of four heroes playable at different points in the game,” according to Skydance New Media, which has also partnered with Lucasfilm to work on an untitled future Star Wars game.

In Marvel lore, Hydra is the science division of Nazi Germany and is run by the supervillain Red Skull. The trailer mentions “three super-soldiers loose in Paris,” meaning that besides Captain America and Black Panther, the Red Skull is likely the third.

Marvel says the two heroes clashing must “overcome their differences and form an uneasy alliance to confront their common enemy,” which is likely to be a focal point of the story.

The cinematic trailer, which looks like it did not feature actual gameplay, shows off occupied Paris in glorious visual fidelity. The game is being created with Unreal Engine 5.4 and was shown off today at Epic Games’ State of Unreal keynote.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is currently slated to release in 2025.

