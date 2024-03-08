Must-get Captain America PAX card will immediately be one of Marvel Snap’s rarest variants

PAX is one of the oldest gaming conventions that are still around today and as it celebrates its 20-year milestone, Marvel Snap players are getting something special to celebrate.

Captain America is getting a fresh new Marvel Snap variant as part of the Welcome Home bundle which will be debuting exclusively at PAX East 2024, the convention confirmed today. You can get this card for free by visiting the Anniversary Prize Station at the U.S. con, and this will likely remain the only way to get the variant for a while.

Images via Second Dinner

This being the case, we’d expect the Welcome Home variant of Captain America will be one of the rarest once it lands. To date, all other Captain America variants are still available to get through the loot pool or can be purchased as part of bundles as they rotate through the store. Eventually, we expect the Welcome Home bundle will get this treatment too.

PAX East 2024 starts on Thursday, March 21 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center and will run through the weekend. This Marvel Snap gift is just one of the many unique rewards guests can pick up while they’re there; the rare League of Legends Neo Pax Jax skin is another. Over the years Pax skins have become some of the rarest in all of League, so it remains to be seen if this Marvel Snap variant will have similar longevity.

While those fans outside Boston will be disappointed to miss this limited chance to collect the Welcome Home variant, the silver lining is there are a lot of Captain America variants in Marvel Snap already, so you’ve got options. Perhaps this variant will be at other events, but for now, nothing suggests that’s going to be the case. Fingers crossed all Marvel Snap players will get their chance to unlock this awesome card eventually.