Riot is giving away one of LoL’s rarest skins for free to celebrate PAX 2024

Exciting news is in the air for League of Legends collectors as PAX East 2024 will give out codes for one of the game’s rarest collectibles. Attendees to the event can participate in a special treasure hunt and bring back an even rarer prize: the Neo Pax Jax skin.

Taking place at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center from March 21-24, this year’s PAX East promises more than just gaming revelry. In honor of PAX’s 20th anniversary, exclusive game keys for Neo Pax Jax will also be up for players to grab during the celebration.

Neo Pax Jax was added to League with its champion’s rework. Image via Riot Games.

The original Pax Jax skin made its debut at PAX East and Prime in 2010, when League was merely one year old. After a reappearance at PAX East the following year, the yellow-colored skin became unattainable, accessible only through the codes’ cards distributed back then at the events.

The original Pax Jax was first given to players over a decade ago. Image via Riot Games.

Now, Riot Games decided to pay homage to this rare skin with the release of Neo Pax Jax, giving it a vibrant purple makeover during Jax’s rework. But it also made it clear that the only way players could add the Neo Pax Jax to their collection was by purchasing it upon its initial release, with no plans to restock it in the client’s shop or add it to the chests’ reroll systems any time soon.

Neo Pax Jax was purchasable with 200 Mythic Essence, making it a very pricey skin that only possessors of the original Pax Jax skin could obtain for free. This is about to change now, less than a year later, as PAX announces its exciting scavenger hunt and the prize for all who will complete it.

Seasoned League plasters know how coveted the codes are going to be, as it’s an equally rare occasion for Riot to bring back a vaulted skin, even more so that it’s given out for free.