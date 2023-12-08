Arkane Lyon aims to correct Austin studio’s sins with its own vampire game, Blade

Now we don't only wait for the movie, but for the game as well.

Marvel fans, rejoice. While we’re all getting impatient during the never-ending wait for Disney and Marvel Studios’ upcoming movie, Blade, Arkane Lyon revealed it’s working on a game revolving around the famous superhero.

Blade got a brief trailer reveal at the Game Awards 2023. While it began in an upbeat manner, showcasing a barber giving another character a shave, surrounded by a bunch of crosses, it was quickly revealed to be no other than Blade himself.

Arkane hasn’t been popular recently, as the studios released Redfall in 2023, which was heavily criticized for, well, everything. The title had a terrible launch and drowned in criticism from both professionals reviewers and casual players, however, the devs are working tirelessly to give it a No Man’s Sky treatment and fix it as much as possible.

With Arkane responsible for Blade, fans of the character and Marvel titles may be a bit concerned, especially since the latest phenomenal Marvel game, Spider-Man 2, was actually made by Insomniac Studios. The developers from California are currently working on Wolverine and a Spider-Man 2’s DLC most likely, therefore, it’s no surprise they don’t have the time and resources to shift towards another Marvel production.

Luckily, Blade itself is developed by Arkane Lyon and Bethesda. The studio was responsible for Dishonored and DEATHLOOP, so there’s no reason to panic. With such great history of creating video games, it feels like Blade is in good hands, and legendary Eric Brooks, half-vampire, half-man, will receive a proper video game.