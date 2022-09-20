EA confirms it’s working on an Iron Man game with a new storyline

EA has officially announced the highly-anticipated, anxiously-speculated new Iron Man game.

A new single-player, third-party adventure game starring Tony Stark is currently in the works, according to a new blog post from EA. It will be led by Motive Studio’s Olivier Proulx, who also led the charge on the Guardians of the Galaxy game.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the talented team at Motive Studio to bring their original vision of one of Marvel’s most important, powerful and beloved characters,” said Bill Rosemann, vice president and creative director at Marvel Games. “Their experience delivering both established entertainment worlds and thrilling gameplay — combined with their authentic passion for the armored icon — will fuel our quest to deliver a love letter to a legendary hero in the form of the ultimate Iron Man video game.”

What will the Iron Man game be like?

Rosemann spoke a bit more about the premise behind the Iron Man game with GamesIndustry.biz. He explained that the Marvel games are all independent from each other, unlike the cinematic universe, giving teams the freedom to “tell their story.”

The story in the new Iron Man game will be built from the ground up, he said, but it will still have everything that makes Iron Man, well, Iron Man. There will be familiar characters and locations, although it “may not be the Iron Man story that you’ve experienced before.”

The Tony Stark in the video game will be inspired heavily by the movies and comics. Like Guardians of the Galaxy focusing on teamwork, the gameplay in the Iron Man title will focus on his ability to fly, his status as a creative genius, and other familiar narratives and abilities. Iron Man’s charisma and other personality traits will also be at play.

“We both [EA Motive and Marvel] want to make great action games that are innovative. And we also love bringing to life iconic worlds. On top of that, we want every player to feel like the hero and to deliver on that fantasy, that wish-fulfilment,” Rosemann said.

“It’s an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to make a video game based on one of the most iconic Super Heroes in entertainment today,” Proulx added. “We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own. Marvel is encouraging us to create something fresh. We have a lot of freedom, which is so engaging for the team.”

Motive Studios is known for Star Wars: Squadrons. It is also developing a Dead Space remake for next year. For now, the Iron Man game is in the pre-production phase, meaning it’s still a few years away from release. Even though the game is still very much a mystery, the studio has already announced that it’s the “first of several new games” in collaboration with Marvel.