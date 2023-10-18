Free loot is great no matter who you are, and that includes both trials for Discord Nitro and card variants in Marvel Snap.

As part of a special limited-time partnership between Discord and Marvel Snap, a special variant is available for those who have the Discord Nitro subscription service. But even if you don’t, a trial for it is available as part of the free drop.

Here’s how to get the Hawkeye Discord Nitro variant in Marvel Snap.

How to get a free Discord Nitro trial and Hawkeye Variant in Marvel Snap

What is Discord Nitro?

Nitro is great if you use the app a lot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Discord Nitro is a subscription service for the social app Discord. A fee is paid monthly or yearly and users get access to perks like more emotes, animated emotes, HD video streaming, server boosts, and a whole lot more.

An active Discord Nitro subscription is required to get the Hawkeye variant, but completing the five requisite games will also offer a Discord Nitro trial so it can be claimed.

First, you’ll need to find your Snap ID.

How to get your Snap ID in Marvel Snap

Your Snap ID is found at the bottom of your Settings page in-game. Click or tap the Cog wheel icon to open up your Settings page, and scroll all the way down. You can find it in the pic below, and then tap or click to reveal your Snap ID. Use that to log in on the Marvel Snap website.

Tap to reveal! Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get the Hawkeye Discord Nitro variant

Look out, it’s free! Image via Nuverse

To grab some free Discord Nitro and a cool Hawkeye variant, you will need to complete a few steps.

Log into the Marvel Snap Discord Nitro Collab website with your game account’s Snap ID. Play five matches of Marvel Snap on any platform. Return to the Marvel Snap Discord Nitro Collab site. Scroll down and click “Claim.”

This link will open up Discord for you. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

4. A new tab will open up on the Discord website, so log into your Discord account to claim the Discord Nitro one month trial (if you already have Discord Nitro, you can then just move to the next step). If you don’t have a Discord account, you will need to create one. To activate Discord Nitro successfully, you will also need to link a valid payment method to your Discord account.

5. Once your Nitro is active, you can then claim the Hawkeye variant code in the Discord app’s “Gift Inventory” page in settings under “Billing Settings” and enter it in the Marvel Snap official web shop.

6. Enjoy your new Hawkeye variant.

And that’s all there is to it. If you don’t want to keep Discord Nitro, remember to cancel the auto-renewal in your Discord account settings. If not, enjoy the emotes and other perks along with your new card.

Hawkeye Discord Nitro variant

It’s pretty sleek. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s the variant you can unlock in-game. It’s pretty cool-looking, and players will gain access to it no matter how long they’ve played Snap since Hawkeye is a Series One card.

The collab also includes a title, “I’M IN THE DISCORD,” along with the variant and month of Discord Nitro.

The promotion ends on Dec. 1 at 1:59am CT, so make sure to complete it all before then.

About the author