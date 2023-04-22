Even Kang couldn’t foresee this lucky Marvel Snap play

Locations play a big factor in Marvel Snap. Some can provide advantages for both players, while some are unplayable—to the point where playing cards on those locations seem useless. But in reality, unexpected and miraculous plays can happen sometimes. This was proven after a player who was supposedly throwing a game eventually won—thanks to Galactus, Kang, Jubilee, and Mister Negative.

User SnappyTofu on Reddit posted the end result of their match. As seen on the screengrab, only the Death’s Domain location remained in the game. The user’s opponent had Mister Negative, giving their side of the location minus one Power. This resulted to SnappyTofu’s victory even if there is no card on their side of the location.

At first glance, a Marvel Snap player could ask how this all happened, especially with Death’s Domain effect, which destroys all cards played there. Though, SnappyTofu explained the sequence which led to that kind of result. According to them, one of the destroyed locations gave them Galactus. This location could be The Hub, which gives a random card to both players. Another possibility is The Triskelion, which fills each player’s hand with random cards.

SnappyTofu then supposedly trolled and played Galactus on Death’s Domain to eventually tie the game. Galactus can destroy the other locations when it is played, resulting in Death’s Domain being the only location present in that match. Though, the opponent used Kang, which can rewind the turn it is played. SnappyTofu’s play stayed the same after the rewind. Galactus was played again on Death’s Domain.

But this prompted their opponent to play an alternate strategy, which was the Jubilee play. Jubilee called the top card of its user’s deck on Death’s Domain. And to the surprise of both players, it was Mister Negative that was summoned.

Galactus and Jubilee were both destroyed since they were played from their user’s hand. Mister Negative, on the other hand, was called and did not count as a play, making him stay in the location. With his negative one Power, this gave SnappyTofu the victory while having zero Power. They called the result the “funniest win ever.”

Other users were amazed by how the match went down, with some calling the Jubilee play a move that seemed to “ask for disaster.” Well, SnappyTofu’s opponent could’ve tracked the odds of pulling Mister Negative. Though, crucial game situations like this tend to embody the “high risk, high reward” mantra, and it all became worth it for the supposed troll player.