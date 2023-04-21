Marvel Snap player pulls off the perfect Galactus counter strategy

The Marvel universe has created some of the most powerful and menacing fictional villains to date. In Marvel Snap, some of them are known as the ‘big bad’ cards, meaning these units can do game-changing effects most of the time. One of those is the cosmic entity, Galactus, which can destroy the other locations upon playing it.

In theory, Galactus’ ability in Marvel Snap is devastating. But decks centering around him seem to become predictable nowadays. One example was seen in a Reddit post in which Titania made the jump to counter Galactus and eventually prevented the destruction of the locations.

The player predicted the Galactus play accurately to the point where Titania’s supposed ‘setback’ effect became the ultimate counter to the cosmic being’s ability. Titania can switch sides in the location where it is placed whenever a card is played there. With the player having the priority from the last turn, Titania’s switch effect was triggered after Zero was played.

The Titania switch prevented the Galactus play. This is because of Galactus’ ability condition where it must be the only card in the location where you will play it to destroy the other locations. It made the ‘Devourer or Worlds’ a vanilla six-cost, two-Power unit in the process, which led to its user to retreat in the match.

Galactus decks have been a staple strategy in the meta ever since the card’s release. But it requires a straightforward strategy using specific cards to work, making the deck one of the most predictable offensive engines in the game. This Titania outplay is solid proof of that.