Marvel Snap deck tier list for March 2023

The Marvel Snap meta constantly changes as updates roll in and players adapt to take on popular strategies. Like many competitive card games, there are certain combinations of characters that perform better when they’re together and that’s why we’ve put together a tier list of the best Marvel Snap decks.

When the player doesn’t know which deck to use or which card to add to his collection with the Token Shop to finish a new deck, here are our rankings for the most powerful decks in Marvel Snap during Days of Future Past season.

This tier list is determined by several factors, such as each deck’s popularity and win rates, as well as the cube average according to information provided by Marvel Snap trackers from Marvel Snap Zone, Snap Fan, and Untapped.gg.

It is common for the player to take some time to get used to the strategies and nuances of each deck, so take into account the learning curve of each one of them to choose the one that best fits you.

Ranked tier list of best decks in Marvel Snap

S-Tier Shuri Zero, Sera control A-Tier Good cards, Darkhawk and Devil Dino B-Tier Electro Ramp, Patriot

S-Tier decks in Marvel Snap

Shuri Zero

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

The last balance update tried to nerf one of the main cards in this deck, but it still occupies a dominant space in the Marvel Snap meta. The objective of the deck is to play Shuri to create a big Red Skull and copy Power from it with the Taskmaster effect. Use Cosmo and Armor to protect yourself and this build will win most matches.

Sera control

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

This deck has grown in popularity and usefulness since the last update, as it has not had any direct impact on its cards. Flexibility is the key to beating most opponents’ strategies. The main objective is to play reactively according to each opponent. The presence of Killmonger, Enchantress, Shang-Chi, and now Valkyrie can win most matches by undoing the opponent’s moves. And for that, just play Sera on turn five in preparation for multiple cards on turn six.

A-Tier decks in Marvel Snap

Good cards

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Now Thanos is no longer in the S-rank decks, this deck has one of the best moves against Shuri Zero, ensuring a high position. Playing good cards is always a good option. Initial turns should be about making the best moves possible with available energy while the final turns combo is playing Wave on five, followed by She-Hulk and another card on six.

Darkhawk and Devil Dino

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Despite not being the best option when facing Shuri Zero, relying only on Shang-Chi as a possible answer, Darkhawk and Devil Dinosaur represent large amounts of Power, enough to win many matches. The main objective is to strengthen the main cards, Darkhawk, Devil Dinosaur, and a Mystique that can copy the effect of the previous two.

B-Tier decks in Marvel Snap

Electro Ramp

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

This deck takes advantage of the popularity of decks with multiple card plays in the final turns and uses Sandman to neutralize them while scoring points with big cards. The main play is to use Electro on turn three, then Sandman and two six-cost cards on the final two turns. Doctor Doom and Odin are a great combo to fill the board with power.

Patriot

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Patriot has gained more popularity recently, especially after adding Valkyrie to some builds as this card is a great choice against Shuri Zero.

The main objective is to disguise your strategy during the first turns, so there is no Misty Knight or Shocker, and choose the moves of the final turns according to the cards available in your hand. Patriot and Mystique can increase the Power of cards without abilities. Valkyrie together with a one-cost card can guarantee a location. And without Mystique, Patriot can be played early to finish playing Ultron.