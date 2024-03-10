When does Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD release?

Nintendo is dipping into its Mario spin-off backlog and bringing a few classics to the Switch in 2024, including a visually enhanced port of the second Luigi’s Mansion. And, while it is releasing well outside of spooky season, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD will add another haunting adventure to the Switch’s library very soon.

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD ditches the Dark Moon moniker it originally had when it was released in English on the Nintendo 3DS, bringing it in line with the series’ other titles. This release is also the first time the game will be available on another system, leaving the original Luigi’s Mansion as the only title from the trio not present in the Switch’s library. But when can you join up Professor E. Gadd and start exploring the multitude of mansions this sequel has hidden away?

What is the Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD release date?

A new look for the second game. Image via Nintendo

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD will hit the Nintendo Switch on July 27, 11 years after its original March 2013 release on the 3DS. This was announced during MAR10 Day 2024 on March 10.

This is not a remake but rather a visually enhanced HD release of the 3DS classic that will add several new features such as the ability to run local or online four-player challenges in the ScareScraper that is not included in the main game. Other updates to the game, which is a departure from the more open approach to mansion exploring its predecessor and sequel utilize, will also be included to improve the gameplay experience.

It will also be released just a month after a similarly enhanced version of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.