When does Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake release on Nintendo Switch?

Get ready to turn a new page!
Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Mar 10, 2024 09:30 am
Mario and Koops facing Hooktail.
Image via Nintendo

While Nintendo’s classic library of GameCube games is still largely unavailable on the Switch, one of the console’s biggest hits is about to get a fresh coat of pain as Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door gets a remake—that is dropping sooner than you think. 

Originally announced on Sept. 13, 2023, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for Nintendo Switch is not really a remake but rather a revamp “bringing fresh visuals and updated features” 20 years after the GameCube original hit shelves in 2004. The extent of changes is still unknown, but TTYD is one of the most beloved Mario spinoff titles ever released, and this new version of the game has a lot to live up to when it releases.

What is the Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for Nintendo Switch release date?

A hoard of Yoshi being used in a special attack in Paper Mario.
Live look at fans rushing the Switch eShop at release. Screenshot via Nintendo

As part of the MAR10 Day celebrations on March 10, Nintendo confirmed that Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for Nintendo Switch will be released on May 23. This is much earlier than many fans were predicting but slots perfectly into Nintendo’s early 2024 release calendar that now has titles revealed through June, including the release of Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD.

Most fans of the Paper Mario franchise thought this updated take on TTYD would be released in July or October to more closely line up with the original game’s actual 20th anniversary in Japan and North America respectively. That is no longer the case, and the game is now available to pre-order for $59.99 with that May 23 release date stamped on physical and digital shops.

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.