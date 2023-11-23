Super Mario RPG post-game content guide

When all is said and done in Super Mario RPG, you’re not actually done. More bosses to beat, more mushrooms to munch.

There’s post-game content to clean up including a bunch of new fights that will push your skills to the brink. Here’s everything you can do in Super Mario RPG‘s post-game.

*Minor spoilers ahead*

What to do after beating the Super Mario RPG remake?

Take a bow for brilliance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve beaten Smithy and saved The Seven Lands in the Super Mario RPG remake, you can now take on the harder boss rematches, the game’s Superbosses, and clean up other stuff you possibly haven’t gotten around to, like getting the best weapons, collecting all Hidden Treasures, and more.

Main boss rematches

After finishing the game, you can access a whole bunch of rematches against some of Super Mario RPG‘s main bosses. To do this, visit the Marrymore Hotel, sleep there, and you’ll be given a Stay Voucher. Alongside other bonuses, it will tell you to go to Star Hill, and you’ll learn that certain bosses are up for round two.

It goes without saying that these new remixed versions are considerably harder than they were before, so I made sure I was stocked up on items and ready for a battle.

Culex & Culex 3D Superbosses

If you’ve played the original Super Mario RPG, then the commanding and challenging figure of Culex is familiar. The Final Fantasy-themed Superboss can actually be fought before the end of the game, after finding the Shiny Stone.

However, a second Superboss has been added in the Super Mario RPG remake—Culex 3D. An updated version of Culex in fabulous 3D and striking detail and color awaits. Again, this is no cakewalk, and you’ll need the best of the best to bring him down.

Obtain the Lazy Shell

Everyone’s best gear and accessories can pretty much be bought from late-game shops. There are two items that can’t be bought though, and that’s the Lazy Shell(s)—Mario’s best weapon, and the best armor.

Super Mario RPG‘s Lazy Shell can be obtained once you’ve found the Fertilizer and Seed, given them to the gardener in Rose Town, and climbed the vine to smash the two treasure chests.

Again, you don’t have to wait until the post-game portion of Super Mario RPG to get them, but they are essential items for making the Superbosses easier.

Find Hidden Treasures

The Seven Lands houses 39 separate Hidden Treasures for you to find. Doing so is nigh-on impossible without something like the Signal Ring. Once it’s in your possession, you can mosey around the various regions sweeping up any remaining chests you may have missed.

Side Missions and mini-games

There is a wealth of optional content at Super Mario RPG‘s disposal. These activities include taking on Boshi in a Yoshi race, conquering the Forest Maze, and replaying the mine cart section to beat your best record.

Enjoy the best beats

A very welcome addition courtesy of the Super Mario RPG remake is the new Sound Player. After beginning the post-game, you can now access the Sound Player via the Journal sub-menu. It will allow you to handpick your very favorite Super Mario RPG tracks—both original and from the remake.