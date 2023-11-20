How to find the Forest Maze Secret in Super Mario RPG

Tucked away in Super Mario RPG‘s Forest Maze lies a secret room. It requires knowledge of a specific path, and if you’re lost, languishing, and losing the will to find it, you’ve come to the right place.

If you’ve ever played a classic Zelda game, then the notion of being stuck in a perpetual forest/wooded area is eerily familiar, and frustrating. The Forest Maze is under no illusions that it too is a labyrinth of complexity—it’s literally in the name.

Unless you happen to have come across the clue pertaining to the Forest Maze’s path, then you could very well be stuck on this puzzle forever.

Forest Maze Secret puzzle solution in Super Mario RPG remake

Solution #1. Screenshot by Dot Esports Solution #2. Screenshot by Dot Esports Solution #3. Screenshot by Dot Esports Solution #4. Screenshot by Dot Esports There you are. Screenshot by Dot Esports Troubles are worth their weight in treasure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the secret room in the Forest Maze, you’ll need to use a clue, given to you by an NPC in Rose Town, that indicates which directions you’ll need to go in once you get to the main puzzle area of Forest Maze.

To make this much easier for you, here’s a quick, detailed breakdown of how to find the secret room: