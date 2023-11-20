How to find the Forest Maze Secret in Super Mario RPG

Tucked away in Super Mario RPG‘s Forest Maze lies a secret room. It requires knowledge of a specific path, and if you’re lost, languishing, and losing the will to find it, you’ve come to the right place.
If you’ve ever played a classic Zelda game, then the notion of being stuck in a perpetual forest/wooded area is eerily familiar, and frustrating. The Forest Maze is under no illusions that it too is a labyrinth of complexity—it’s literally in the name.
Unless you happen to have come across the clue pertaining to the Forest Maze’s path, then you could very well be stuck on this puzzle forever.
Forest Maze Secret puzzle solution in Super Mario RPG remake
To find the secret room in the Forest Maze, you’ll need to use a clue, given to you by an NPC in Rose Town, that indicates which directions you’ll need to go in once you get to the main puzzle area of Forest Maze.
To make this much easier for you, here’s a quick, detailed breakdown of how to find the secret room:
- Use fast travel to get Mario to the Forest Maze Junction area.
- From the tree stump next to you, carry on through to the next area of the forest.
- You should now find yourself in a junction, with four ways to go, and many enemies.
- Your first step is to take the left path—from Mario’s point of view, as shown in the “Solution #1” picture I’ve provided.
- Now, from where you appear from, go left once again to “Solution #2”.
- Next, from your new position, go completely straight to the opening on the other side AAK Solution #3.
- Once you reemerge, you’ll then need to take a final right for Solution #4.
- If you’ve followed the correct paths, again from Mario’s perspective, then the titular character will wind up next to a new pipe.
- Enter it, and you’ll now be in a room filled with treasure boxes you can jump into.