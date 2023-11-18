How to find the Signal Ring in Super Mario RPG Remake

The Signal Ring was a great item in the original Super Mario RPG, and it returns in 2023’s Super Mario RPG remake. If you’re a completionist, then it’s imperative that you get your hands—well, finger—on the Signal Ring.

It was always going to be fascinating to see if anything was different between the original and the Super Mario RPG remake. Thankfully, the Signal Ring didn’t bite the dust.

It returns in glorious fashion to rest comfortably on one of your party’s digits. If you’re having trouble locating it, or simply want to know where it is, we’ve got you covered.

Where is the Signal Ring in Super Mario RPG remake?

It’s not great for your stats, but it is usual for treasure hunting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Signal Ring is an early-game item found in the Mushroom Kingdom region, at the bottom of the area’s Item Shop basement.

Follow these simple and easy instructions to find the Signal Ring:

Head to the Mushroom Kingdom, or fast travel if you can. Go to the Item Shop, which is easily identifiable by the red rotating mushroom out front. Head downstairs into the basement. Speak to the NPC down there. They will give you several commands, including one to jump, revealing a hidden chest. After this brief tutorial, they will give you the Signal Ring.

What does the Signal Ring do in Super Mario RPG remake?

If, like me, you’re struggling to find hidden chests on your own, then the Signal Ring “reveals the locations of Hidden Treasures” throughout Super Mario RPG.

Once equipped, it will notify you if there is a Hidden Treasure with a simple prompt: “There’s a Hidden Treasure nearby!”

That’s the only thing it can do, though, so temper your expectations if you want it to find other items like Frog Coins.