How to get the Shiny Stone in Super Mario RPG

Whether you’re an old-school Super Mario RPG fan or a newcomer, you might be wondering what the Shiny Stone does. It’s a very important item if you want to see all that the Super Mario RPG remake has to offer.

There are lots of secrets and puzzles dotted around the world of Super Mario RPG; items like the Signal Ring can help you find Hidden Treasures, while the nifty Booster family Portrait puzzle can leave you floundering.

Roughly halfway through the game, you’ll encounter an NPC who mentions a Shiny Stone. While it seems like a run-of-the-mill item on the surface, it actually has a much deeper meaning and purpose.

Where is the Shiny Stone in Super Mario RPG?

You’ll have some hoops to jump through. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can obtain the Shiny Stone from an NPC in Moleville after trading her some fireworks.

You can find her hidden, not particularly well, behind some boxes, like in the image above. She asks Mario if he would “like a Shiny Stone?” If you reply “Sure,” she will request fireworks in exchange for the stone.

How to get the Fireworks in Super Mario RPG remake

You need to speak to the inventor in Moleville, who will trade the Fireworks to Mario in exchange for Coins.

Here’s a step-by-step guide covering everything you need to do.

Reach Moleville and successfully retrieve the third Star Piece. Speak to the NPC mentioned above. Head to the furthest house on the left-hand side of the region. Go inside, and speak to the Mole in the corner of the room. He will offer you Fireworks for 500 Coins. Once you’ve acquired them, give them to the NPC, and she will give you the Shiny Stone.

What does the Shiny Stone do in Super Mario RPG?

Super Mario RPG’s Shiny Stone opens a locked door in Monstro Town that leads to the secret superboss, Culex. Culex is a powerful boss with high HP that appeared in the original Super Mario RPG, and he appears in the remake too.