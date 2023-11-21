Where to find Fertilizer in Super Mario RPG Remake

Finding Fertilizer is one of those odd requests you only get in video games, and the Super Mario RPG remake is the example here. It’s a unique ingredient in the RPG title, and its location is far from obvious.

Who’d have thought that to get Mario’s most powerful weapon you need a Seed and some Fertilizer? Again, games make no sense, and that’s why we love them. In the Super Mario RPG remake, you have to find these very items, and the Fertilizer is tricky.

The Seed is absolutely no problem and can be found pretty naturally while playing Super Mario RPG. The Fertilizer though? That’s a different situation entirely and will have you walking on air, literally, to find it.

How to get Fertilizer in Super Mario RPG remake

Yeah, you need to be very observant to get the Fertilizer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Super Mario RPG remake players can acquire the Fertilizer resource in Nimbus Land by walking across an invisible path leading to a hidden Shy Guy.

There’s a good chance that you will find the Fertilizer by chance, like I did. I make it a habit in any game to walk all around the outside of areas to look for hidden items, treasures, and off-the-beaten path routes.

If you’re in Nimbus Land, then head on over to the very right-hand portion of the region. Just next to a house, if you keep walking right, eventually, your heart might skip a beat as Mario suddenly starts walking across thin air.

Keep going, and there’s a Shy Guy further out. Speak to the NPC, and they will end up giving you the Fertilizer that you can use to get you the Lazy Shell weapon. Not even the treasure-finding Signal Ring could’ve helped you here.