How to beat Boshi in Super Mario RPG

Boshi is not a boss but can become as frustrating as one in the Super Mario RPG remake. After some soul-searching and technique tweaking, you can beat the big, bad Boshi, and here’s how.

One of the game’s toughest foes is not Culex or even the final boss, it’s a sunglasses-wearing Yoshi—called Boshi.

If you want to win the race and assert dominance, utilize our best strategies to take down Boshi.

How do you beat Boshi in Super Mario RPG remake?

I felt like throwing in the metaphorical towel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You will need to face Boshi in a one-on-one race with the winner being the first to cross the finish line. The gameplay mechanics will require you to rhythmically tap the “A” and “B” buttons on your controller to gain speed and beat Boshi.

I can hold my hand up and say this actually took me a few goes to nail down the timing and complete what was asked of me by the Super Mario RPG remake. The hardest part of the race is easily the timing, and we’ll look at that below.

Super Mario RPG Race timing explained

To master the Boshi race timing, you need to press the highlighted button in the bottom-right corner of your screen and only press it once it is fully lit up. Then, try and keep it held down for half a second to a second, and then keep alternating this.

Another final tip would be to forget about cookies until you have the timing somewhat nailed down. It’s pointless using them unless you’re on a level playing field with Boshi. Once you get to that stage, you can use a cookie toward the end to give you that extra edge and take the race.

As with all rhythm-based gameplay, it’s all about feel, touch, and balance. My advice can only go so far, and you will need to be the one to enforce it.