Mario Wonder players are getting stumped by the game’s hardest level

The Fluff-Puff Peaks Special: Climb to the beat stage in Super Mario Bros. Wonder is testing the limits of many players. This short yet very difficult level requires players to jump and climb to the beat of the music over disappearing platforms.

As noted by IGN on Oct. 25, Mario Wonder players are losing hundreds of lives on this one stage in the game’s special zone, Fluff-Puff Peaks. This zone is mainly made of the game’s hardest levels and is not intended for casual gamers or those new to the series. However, those bold enough to try were met with Climb to the Beat.

In this level, players only have 50 seconds to climb to the top and grab the Wonder Seed, while a gooey substance continuously rises and instantly kills the player if it touches them. While that already sounds difficult, the worst part is that the platforms the player must use to climb to the top appear and disappear to the beat of the level’s theme. In other words, you have to be quick, precise, and very skillful to finish this challenging level.

Fortunately, those playing the game online can take advantage of the ghost mechanic and get an extra chance by touching another player’s ghost, as pointed out by Twitter user @MEL0MaNIA.

Like in many other Mario games, there are special optional stages where the difficulty level significantly ramps up. Fortunately, most of these aren’t required to complete the game and are only meant to test those who want a real challenge.

It truly is wonderful (no pun intended) that Super Mario Bros. Wonder can be both family-friendly and casual while also making room for those who have grown up playing the Italian plumber looking for a challenge.

