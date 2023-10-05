A new adventure for Mario is set to take place in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and if you want to jump into the action as soon as possible, you’ll likely want to preload the game.

Arriving six years after the release of Super Mario Odyssey, Wonder will bring a wealth of new features and abilities for everyone’s favorite plumber to utilize—including the ability to turn into an elephant.

Preloading Super Mario Wonder allows you to start playing as soon as the game releases, and thankfully, the Nintendo Switch makes it very easy to do.

If you’re unsure how to preload Super Mario Wonder, fear not, as we have the answer.

The wait is almost over. Image via Nintendo

You can preload Super Mario Wonder from Friday, Oct. 13. The specific time the preload goes live hasn’t been confirmed but typically preloads for Nintendo Switch titles go live at midnight local time, so expect to be able to preload as soon as your clock hits midnight on Oct. 13.

All games on Nintendo Switch are available to preload a week before release. With Super Mario Wonder set to be released on Oct. 20, you can preload a full seven days before that.

How to preload Mario Wonder on Nintendo Switch

To be able to preload Mario Wonder, you first have to purchase it from the Nintendo eShop.

If you need to purchase the game or want to ensure you are prepared for preload, follow these steps:

Head to the Nintendo Switch’s home screen.

Click on the Nintendo eShop and log in.

Type ‘Super Mario Wonder’ into the search box.

Buy it and wait for confirmation of your purchase.

Return to the home screen and the game’s icon should be showing.

It will preload automatically on Oct. 13 if your Nintendo Switch is running.

